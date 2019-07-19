On the agendas

Civil Service Commission

SIDNEY — The Civil Service Commission will be meeting on Monday, July 22, 2019, beginning at 2 p.m. in the Council Chambers Room of the Municipal Building located at 201 W. Poplar St.

The purpose of the meeting is to certify the scores and ranking for the position of Sidney firefighter.

Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education will meet Monday, July 22, at 6 p.m. in the Adams Board Room.

Items on the agenda include reports from the board president, board member, superintendent, approving tuition reimbursement, purchase orders, a resolution to proceed with a 1.5 mill tax levy on the November ballot, a resolution adopting a calamity day alternative make-up plan, accepting donations, approving out-of-district learning experience;out of state travel and approving personnel contracts.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will meet on Monday, July 22, at 6:30 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

There will be an update presented on the economic development efforts in Sidney.

Council will be introduced to two ordinances to amend the city’s vacant property/building registration ordinance and to making supplemental appropriations for 2019.

There will also be a discussion on the #LoveMyCity campaign.

Finally, council will go into an executive session to consider the purchase of property for public purposes.