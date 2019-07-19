CCCSMV partners with the Shelby County United Way

SIDNEY – Consumer Credit Counseling Service of the Miami Valley now is providing financial counseling in Shelby County.

Through a partnership with the Shelby County United Way, the CCCS of the Miami Valley is offering confidential financial counseling, education and debt management services in Sidney. The services will meet the growing needs of families and individuals who are struggling to keep control over their monthly finances, debt and financial goals.

“We are excited to return these services back to Shelby County, and we are thankful for the support of the United Way that makes this possible,” said Julie Deacon, executive director of CCCSMV and The HomeOwnership Center.

CCCSMV’s services will be available from 3 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday at the Senior Center located at 304 S. West Ave.

“The Shelby County United Way board of directors are pleased we are able to partner with Consumer Credit Counseling Services of the Miami Valley to deliver their accredited programs to our residents,” Shelby County United Way President Scott Barr said.

Residents interested in learning more about the services offered by the CCCS of the Miami Valley or wishing to book an appointment may visit CCCSMV.Org or call 937-853-1600.