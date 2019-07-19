YMCA athletes compete at the national level

SIDNEY – The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA gymnastics team traveled to Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, to compete in the 2019 YMCA National Gymnastics Championships from June 17 through June 22.

The YMCA National Gymnastics Championships began in 1938 and welcomes more than 1,800 Y gymnasts from across the country annually for this three-day event. This is, by far, the largest meet of the season, and it is something these gymnasts prepare for year-round.

Competing athletes represent United States of America Gymnastics levels 1 through 10 with levels 9 and 10 being championship levels. In order to participate, each athlete must be a member of their local YMCA and must qualify with a specified all-around score at a competition with a USAG sanctioned judge.

The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA had 30 team members qualify for national championships. Twelve girls made the trip to Wisconsin and brought home more than 25 medals.

The following gymnasts represented the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA: Level 8 – Bailey Althauser; Level 7 – Kieysha Rismiller and Megan Miu; Level 6 – Addison Albers; Level 5 – Kendra Deerhing; Level 4 – Leilani Serrano, Miley Heffelfinger and Lindsay Bernard; Level 3 – Leah Glass, Joey Burroughs and Avery Werling; and X-Cel – Abby Wrasman.

On July 2-6, the Sidney Shelby County YMCA took two pair groups to the Acrobatic Nationals held at the USA Gymnastics Nationals in Des Moines, Iowa. Sidney is home to the only YMCA in the country that offers an acrobatics gymnastics program.

Level 7 women’s pair Jaiden York and Emily Rowe competed against 40 other competitors in their level and age group. The Sidney-Shelby County women’s pair did their best routine of the season, receiving a perfect 10 in difficulty, and beating out most of the teams in their region.

The four-time national champs Level 8 men’s pair Parker Slaven and Alexander Thompson captured the gold once again. This is their first time winning the gold in Level 8; this means that they competed in two routines, one in balance and one dynamic, receiving one of their highest artistry scores of the season.

More than 1,600 athletes from all over the county went to Des Moines to compete at the USA Gymnastics Championships in three disciplines: acrobatics, rhythmic, and trampoline and tumbling.

The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA has offered gymnastics to youth in the community for more than 30 years. The Y’s acrobatics gymnastics program also has been an important part of its youth programming. Both programs are designed to develop mind, body and spirit through the YMCA’s core values of caring, honesty, respect and responsibility.

Anyone who would like to learn more about the gymnastics or acrobatics program at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA or would like to learn more about becoming a member of their national teams should contact Rose Castle at Kcastle@sidney-ymca.org or Erica Hicks at ehicks@sidney-ymca.org or call 937-492-9134 ext. 224.