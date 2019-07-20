125 years ago

July 20, 1894

The wheat crop this year is reported to be the best ever. The information is coming from the threshers who have completed their rounds. The quality and yield per acre has never been better.

———

The county commissioners have awarded a contract for the bridge over the canal in Loramie. The bids were opened. The winner bidder was Bracket Bridge Company with a bid of $995. There were three other bids ranging from $1,005 to $1,450.

100 years ago.

July 20, 1919

The Wagner Hotel in Sidney will be undergoing a major renovation. Plans were announced today. There will be 50 guest rooms and a number of new bathrooms. The main dining room on the second floor will be redecorated and refurbished. The work started today and will be complete by October if all goes well.

———

There was a harvest related fire yesterday. A load of wheat being hauled to the C.C. Marshall threshing operation caught fire from the sparks of the threshing machine. The load was destroyed and for a time it was feared the fire would spread to adjacent buildings.

75 years ago

July 20, 1944

Fire chief Kenneth Purnell made an announcement. The firemen have obtained new rubber coats and safety helmets. They are of the latest design. They will helpl protect the fire fighters significantly.

———

The Ferguson State Auditors are in town for a classic showdown with Sidney Recreation. The Auditors team is impressive. Since they were organized in 1937, they have won two state titles and have been runner-up twice. They have won 22 games this year. The game will be at Harmon Field.

50 years ago

July 20, 1969

He did it. Neil Armstrong of Wapak, became the first person ever to step foot on the moon. Everyone will remember his famous statement, “That is one step for a man, and a giant leap for mankind. His mother Viola Armstrong was justly proud. She commented, “I am just thankful I live in an era where this sort of thing is possible.”

———

A tablet has been installed at the foot Gearhart Road in honor of Bill Ross, Sr. it was installed by the Clinton Township Trustees and was a gift of Ross Pattern. Mr. Ross was a great supporter of youth programs, especially the Soap Box Derby.

July 20, 1994

25 years ago

The fire at rising Sun Express south of Jackson Center was devastating. It destroyed a 12,000 square foot building owned by the company. Over 9,000 square feet of it were refrigerated. Jackson Center Fire Chief Don Bailey reported the fire was still burning after 16 hours. There were no reported injuries.

———

The announcement from Honda of America was great news for the county. Honda will be increasing production by 50% with a $200 million expansion and investment. Two hundred new jobs will be added. About 2,000 employees are now employed there.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/07/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-13.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org