Shelby County Fair schedule

SATURDAY, JULY 20

8:30 a.m., Market Hog Weigh-in, Hog Scales

9 a.m. to noon, Articles accepted in book categories 6, 7, 8, & 10, Horticulture Building

SUNDAY, JULY 21 – Industrial Day 1- Sponsored by Tri Co. Insurance & Hemmelgarn Services

8 to 10 a.m., Articles accepted in book dept.#9, Horticultural Building

10 a.m., Open Boer Goat Breeding Show, Kent Feeds Livestock Arena I

10 a.m., Church Service, Free Entertainment Tent

11 a.m., 23rd Annual Cruise-In, In & Around Antique Tractor Display

Noon, Opening Ceremonies, Flag Pole

1 p.m., Hardin-Houston High School Band, Free Entertainment Tent

2 p.m., Open Feeder Calf, Steer & Heifer Shows, Kent Feeds Livestock Arena I

2 p.m., Rides Open, Midway

3 p.m., Born in Shelby Co Cattle Show, Kent Feeds Livestock Arena I

3 p.m., Free! Fun with Nature Crafts, Community Foundation Hall

4 to 7 p.m., Bank Open, Senior Fair Board Office

4 p.m., Little Mr. & Miss Shelby Co. Fair, Free Entertainment Tent

4 p.m., The Fearless Flores, Next to Gazebo

4:30 to 8 p.m., Ninja Warrior Practice & Competition, Next to Gazebo

Rides Close 5 to 6 p.m.

5 p.m., Mike Bishop Comedy Hypnosis Show, Next to Milkhouse

5 p.m., Jr. Fair King & Queen Contest, Free Entertainment Tent

5 p.m., Happy Birthday Shelby County Celebration, S. of Arena Near Pork Producers Stand

6 p.m., The Fearless Flores, Next to Gazebo

6:30 p.m., Rolling Stone Rodeo Kids Activities, Grandstand

6:30 p.m., District V Jersey & District 14 Holstein Show, Kent Feeds Livestock Arena I

6 p.m., Open Class Bake Goods Auction, EMS Building

7 p.m., Free! Fun with Nature Crafts, Community Foundation Hall

7 p.m., Mike Bishop Comedy Hypnosis Show, Next to Milkhouse

7:30 p.m., Rolling Stone Rodeo, Grandstand

8 p.m., The Fearless Flores, Next to Gazebo

9 p.m., Mike Bishop Comedy Hypnosis Show, Next to Milkhouse

MONDAY, JULY 22 – VETERANS DAY-Veterans & Spouses Admitted Free All day

Car Load Night – Sponsored By Area Energy & Electric

8:30 to 10:30 a.m., Articles accepted in book categories #11, Community Foundation Hall

9 a.m., Open Class Dairy Shows, Kent Feeds Livestock Arena l

Noon, Flower Show Judging Begins, Community Foundation Hall

Noon to 1 p.m., Bank Open, Senior Fair Board Office

3 p.m., Free! Fun with Nature Crafts, Community Foundation Hall

4 p.m., The Fearless Flores, Next to Gazebo

4 p.m., Carload Night Starts (Must Be in by 8:00 P.M.), Gate D Only

4 p.m., Rides Open, Midway

4 to 7 p.m., Bank Open, Senior Fair Board Office

Rides Close 5 to 6 p.m.

5 p.m., Mike Bishop Comedy Hypnosis Show, Next to Milkhouse

5:30 p.m., Open Class Barrow Show, Kent Feeds Livestock Arena ll

6 to 8 p.m., Ninja Warrior Practice & Competition, Next to Gazebo

6 p.m., The Fearless Flores, Next to Gazebo

7 p.m., Open Class Gilt Show, Kent Feeds Livestock Arena ll

7 p.m., Richard Prince Memorial Human Tractor Pull, Free Grandstand

7 p.m., Free! Fun with Nature Crafts, Community Foundation Hall

7 p.m., Mike Bishop Comedy Hypnosis Show, Next to Milkhouse

7 p.m., Veterans Program, Free Entertainment Tent

8 p.m., The Fearless Flores, Next to Gazebo

9 p.m., Mike Bishop Comedy Hypnosis Show, Next to Milkhouse

TUESDAY, JULY 23 – Senior Citizens Day Sponsored By Honda Of America

8 a.m., Senior Citizens Day Registration Begins, Free Entertainment Tent

9:30 to 11 a.m., Senior Agencies Booths Open, Free Entertainment Tent

11 a.m., Entertainment -Sidney Senior Center Singers, Free Entertainment Tent

11 a.m., Beef Cook Out, Behind Kent Feeds Arena I

11:30 a.m. to noon, Door Prizes and awards to oldest lady, gentleman, and couple married the longest, Free Entertainment Tent

Noon, Free Lunch, Seniors Must Have Ticket While Supplies Last,Free Entertainment Tent

Noon to 1 p.m., Bank Open, Senior Fair Board Office

1 p.m., Rides Open, Midway

3 p.m., Free! Fun with Nature Crafts, Community Foundation Hall

4 p.m., The Fearless Flores, Next to Gazebo

4 to 7 p.m., Bank Open, Senior Fair Board Office

Rides Close 5 to 6 p.m.

5 p.m., Mike Bishop Comedy Hypnosis Show, Next to Milkhouse

5:30 p.m., Harness Racing, Free Grandstand

6 p.m., The Fearless Flores, Next to Gazebo

6 to 8 p.m., Ninja Warrior Practice & Competition, Next to Gazebo

7 p.m., Mike Bishop Comedy Hypnosis Show, Next to Milkouse

7 p.m., Free! Fun with Nature Crafts, Community Foundation Hall

8 p.m., Rockland Road Family Band, Free Entertainment Tent

8 p.m., The Fearless Flores, Next to Gazebo

9 p.m., Mike Bishop Comedy Hypnosis Show, Next to Milkhouse

WEDNESDAY, JULY 24 – Industrial Day Two

Sponsored by Detailed Machining-Silveus Ins.Group

Noon to 1 p.m., Bank Open, Senior Fair Board Office

1 p.m., Rides Open, Midway

3 p.m., Free! Fun with Nature Crafts, Community Foundation Hall

4 to 7 p.m., Bank Open, Senior Fair Office

4 p.m., The Fearless Flores, Next to Gazebo

4:30 to 8 p.m., Ninja Warrior Practice & Competition, Next to Gazebo

Rides Close 5 to 6 p.m.

5 p.m. Mike Bishop Comedy Hypnosis Show Next to Milkhouse

5:30 p.m., Harness Racing, Free Grandstand

6 p.m., The Fearless Flores, Next to Gazebo

7 p.m., Mike Bishop Comedy Hypnosis Show, Next to Milkhouse

7 p.m., Free! Fun with Nature Crafts, Community Foundation Hall

8 p.m., The Fearless Flores, Next to Gazebo

8 p.m., The Hobbs Sisters, Free, Entertainment Ten

9 p.m., Mike Bishop Comedy Hypnosis Show, Next to Milkhouse

THURSDAY, JULY 25 – Kid’s Day

Sponsored By Buckeye Ford & Edison Community College

Noon to 1 p.m., Bank Open, Senior Fairboard Office

Noon Kid’s Day Program, Free Entertainment Tent

1 p.m., Rides Open, Midway

2 p.m., Open Breeding Sheep Show, Kent Feed Livestock Arena

2:30 p.m., Kiddie Tractor Pull, Northside of Old Bathrooms

3 p.m., Free! Fun with Nature Crafts, Community Foundation Hall

4 to 7 p.m., Bank Open, Senior Fair Board Office

4 p.m., The Fearless Flores, Next to Gazebo

4:30 to 8 p.m., Ninja Warrior Practice & Competition, Next to Gazebo

4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Shelby Co. 4H Foundation Family Night, Free entertainment

Rides Close 5 to 6 p.m.

5 p.m., Mike Bishop Comedy Hypnosis Show, Next to Milkhouse

6 p.m., Truck and Tractor Pulls Gate D, Only Grandstand $2.00 Charge

6 p.m., The Fearless Flores, Next to Gazebo

7 p.m., Mike Bishop Comedy Hypnosis Show, Next to Milkhouse

7 p.m., Free! Fun with Nature Crafts, Community Foundation Hall

8 p.m., The Fearless Flores, Next to Gazebo

9 p.m., Mike Bishop Comedy Hypnosis Show, Next to Milkhouse

FRIDAY, JULY 26, Best One Tire/Sidney Tire Day at the Fair

Sponsored by Best One – Sidney Tire, Ride & Admission Bands at Either Location

9 a.m., Draft Horse Show, Gate D

11 a.m., Loin Cook out Behind, Kent Feeds Livestock Arena l

Noon to 1 p.m., Bank opens, Secretaries Office

1 p.m., Rides Open, Midway

3 p.m., Free! Fun with Nature Crafts, Community Foundation Hall

4 to 7 p.m., Bank Open, Senior Fair Board Office

4 p.m., The Fearless Flores, Next to Gazebo

Rides Close 5 to 6 p.m.

5 p.m., Mike Bishop Comedy Hypnosis Show, Next to Milkhouse

6 to 8 p.m., Ninja Warrior Practice & Competition, Next to Gazebo

6 p.m., The Fearless Flores, Next to Gazebo

7 p.m., Free! Fun with Nature Crafts, Community Foundation Hall

7 p.m., Mike Bishop Comedy Hypnosis Show, Next to Milkhouse

8 p.m., Pig & Calf & Sheep Scramble, Grandstand $2.00 Charge

8 p.m., Phil Dirt & The Dozers 50’s & 60’s Show, Free Entertainment Tent

8 p.m., The Fearless Flores, Next to Gazebo

9 p.m., Mike Bishop Comedy Hypnosis Show, Next to Milkhouse

SATURDAY, July 27 – Sponsored by First Call NAPA Auto Parts

9 a.m., Gate D & Infield Pits open – TruckWeigh in starts Gate D Only

10 a.m., Beef Cook out, Behind Kent Feeds Liv. Arena I

Noon to 1 p.m., Bank Open, Senior Fair Board Office

Noon, Back To Back Truck Pulls, In Field Grandstand $2.00

1 p.m., Rides Open, Midway

3 p.m., Free! Fun with Nature Crafts, Community Foundation Hall

3 p.m., Mike Bishop Comedy Hypnosis Show, Next to Milkhouse

4 to 9 p.m., Bank Open, Senior Fair Board Office

4 p.m., The Fearless Flores, Next to Gazebo

Rides Close 5 to 6 p.m.

5 p.m., Smash It Demolition Derby, Grandstand $2.00 Charge

5 p.m., Mike Bishop Comedy Hypnosis Show, Next to Milkhouse

6 p.m., Jr. Fair Barnyard Olympics, Kent Feeds Livestock Arena I

6 p.m., The Fearless Flores, Next to Gazebo

6 to 8 p.m., Ninja Warrior Competition Finals, Next to Gazebo

7 p.m., Free! Fun with Nature Crafts, Community Foundation Hall

7 p.m., Mike Bishop Comedy Hypnosis Show, Next to Milkhouse

7 p.m., All animals released after this time

8 p.m., The Fearless Flores, Next to Gazebo

SUNDAY, July 28

8 a.m. to noon, Dept. 6 thru 11 articles released, Community Foundation Hall

9 a.m., Jr. Fair Board clean up and work session

11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dept. 13 articles released, Fine Arts Building