King, queen contest set for Sunday, July 21

SIDNEY — The 2019 Shelby County King and Queen Contest will be held on Sunday, July 21, at 5 p.m. in the Free Entertainment Tent.

There are nine girls and three boys competing for the king and queen crown at fair. All contestants must be a member in good standing of one of the following organizations: FFA, 4-H, or Girl Scouts and meet all eligibility requirements and must exhibit in the Shelby County Junior Fair. Each person must be 12 years of age by Jan. 1.

King candidates for the 2019 Shelby County Fair are:

• Cade Allison, 16, son of Dean and Cari Allison, of Maplewood. He will be a senior at Fairlawn High School this fall, and is a 4-H and FFA member.

• Denton Homan, 16, son of Fred and Billie Homan, of Botkins. He will be a sophomore at Botkins High School this fall, and is a 9-year 4-H member and an FFA member.

• Evan Burden, 18, son of Tim and Jill Burden, of Sidney. He is a 2019 graduate of Sidney High School, and is a 12-year 4-H member.

Queen candidates for the 2019 Shelby County Fair are:

• Allison Roush, 18, daughter of Darrin and Karen Ike, of Sidney. She is a 2019 graduate of Fairlawn High School, and is a 10-year 4-H member.

• Emily Holt, 18, daughter of Harvey and Theresa Holt, of Botkins. She is a 2019 graduate of Anna High School, and is 10-year 4-H member.

• Emma Delaet, 17, daughter of Chad and Ann Delaet, of Russia. She is a 2019 graduate of Russia High School, and is an 11-year 4-H member.

• Jessica Batton, 17, daughter of John and Kristen Batton, of Sidney. She will be a senior at Fairlawn High School this fall, and is an 8-year 4-H member and a 4-year FFA member.

• Jessica Monnier, 18, daughter of Paul and Doris Monnier, of Houston. She is a 2019 graduate of Houston High School, and is a 13-year 4-H member and a 4-year FFA member.

• MaCalla Huelskamp, 17, daughter of Jeff and Laura Huelskamp, of Sidney. She will be a senior at Fairlawn High School this fall, and is an 8-year 4-H member and an FFA member.

• Marion Schaffer, 17, daughter of Eric and Amanda Schaffer, of Jackson Center. She will be a junior at Jackson Center High School this fall, and is a 10-year 4-H member and an FFA member.

• Morgan Ely, 18, daughter of Mike and Dawn Ely, of Sidney. She is a 2019 graduate of Houston High School, and is a 4-H member.

• Summer Oaks, 16, daughter of Rose Riethman, of Anna. She will be a senior at Anna High School this fall, and is a 4-H and FFA member.

Contestants will be interviewed by a committee of judges appointed by the Junior Fair Board advisers. The contestants will be judged on leadership, participation and achievement, ability to talk, poise and appearance.

One king candidate and one queen candidate will be recognized for their congeniality as voted on by the contestants.

Three finalists for queen and three finalists for king will be named during the contest. Only one contestant will be crowned queen, and only one contestant will be crowned king. The remaining two finalists in each contest will be ranked and recognized as runners-up.

The king and queen will receive a monetary prize of $150 each. The first runners-up will receive $50. The second runners-up will receive $30. Mr. and Miss Congenitally will be awarded $20.

The little Miss and Mr. Shelby County Fair contest will begin Sunday, July 21, at 4 p.m. at the free entertainment tent.