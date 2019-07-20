SDN prepares for Shelby County Fair

SIDNEY — Shelby County fair-goers will want to check out the Sidney Daily News booth in the Merchant Building this year.

The special subscription rate, available only during the Shelby County Fair, will be $109 for the year or $60 for six months. Subscriptions must be paid for at the time of purchase with cash, check, or credit card.

The first 200 people who purchase an annual renewal or new subscription will receive a Buckeye Leaf pottery spoon holder.

The Sidney Daily News fair booth will be manned on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The SDN photographers will take photos of all junior fair exhibitors who are the top winners in their categories. Exhibitors may bring their trophy or ribbon to be photographed with their project.

Junior Fair participants will receive photo cards from judges. The cards should be filled out and brought with the project/trophy/ribbon to the newspaper’s photo area, located in front of the dairy barn.

Photographs are taken of overall contest winners. If there is no such award, then winners of contests with 10 or more pre-fair registered entrants will be photographed. In some cases, judges will select photo card recipients.

The newspaper also will use photographs of overall winners for Senior Fair (open class) contests with at least 10 entrants registered. There will be the overall winners for whole shows when available. A list of eligible winners will be in the secretary’s office during fair week and also with the newspaper photographer on duty.

It’s the responsibility of the eligible winner to bring his or her project to the newspaper’s photo area. If the project cannot be brought to the area, please contact the photographer to arrange a time for a photograph.

A photographer will be at the photo area Monday to Friday from noon to 1 p.m. and 5 to 6 p.m. On Saturday, the photo area will be manned from 6 to 7 p.m.

Also, don’t forget to grab a copy of the Sidney Daily News for complete fair coverage. A special fair results section will be published inside the daily paper beginning Tuesday, July 23, through Wednesday, July 31.

Results will also be posted to the newspaper’s website at sidneydailynews.com and to its Facebook page.