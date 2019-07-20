Vendors bring their products, services to the fair

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Fair is preparing to host a lot of vendors for this year’s Fair according to the Fair Board Office.

Companies and organizations that will offer goods and services at the fair will be:

• Andrew Shafer and Ashley Himes of State Farm Insurance, of Sidney;

• Bambauer Fertilizer and Seed, of Jackson Center, with an agricultural display;

• Buckeye Fan Apparel, of West Palm Beach, selling Ohio State apparel;

• Dennis Johnson, of Bellefontaine; E&A Sales, of Logan, selling art;

• Farmer’s Equipment, of Lakeview, selling equipment, mowers, and ATVs;

• Grace Baptist Church, of Sidney;

• Jose Cotacachi, of Akron, selling blankets and ponchos;

• J.C. Williams, of Albany, selling air brush art;

• Lamine Sidbie, of Cincinnati;

• Ohio Department of Transportation, of Sidney;

• Photo 2 Skeets, of Waco, selling graphic T-shirts;

• Poor Farmer’s RV Sales, of Fletcher;

• Shelby County Bicentennial;

• United States Reserve, of Lima;

• Upper Valley Career Center, of Piqua;

• Workforce Partnership, of Sidney;

• 4-H Shooting Sports, of Houston;

• Pony rides;

• Amy Fall, of Cincinnati;

• Edwin F. Nichol Monuments, of Versailles;

• The Gideons, of Sidney;

• Sunrise Cooperative, of Kettlersville, with an agricultural display;

• The Republican Party, of Anna;

• Bent Family Concessions, of Alliance, with games;

• Brian Clawson, of Big Prairie, with games;

• Crash Combat Games, of Ashland, with laser tag;

• Dyer Concessions, of Troy, with games;

• Jolly Rogers Games, of Philadelphia, with games;

• Carol Duncan Seitz, of Montezuma, with putter golf; and

• Tucker Concessions, of Troy, with games.