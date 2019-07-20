Natural Resources Area has many events planned for fair

SIDNEY — There is always something new and exciting going on in the Natural Resources Area at the Shelby County Fair. Be sure to stop in the community Foundation Hall to see the fair displays and nature fun. The building will be open daily from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m., with a special opening time of 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, in celebration of Senior Citizens Day at the fair.

FREE! Fun with Nature Crafts will be offered for children every day during the fair at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. by members of SEEC (Shelby Environmental Education Coalition). Plan to join the free fun!

New to the building this year is Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation – SCARF. The goal and focus of SCARF is to raise funds to support the Shelby County Animal Shelter in its efforts of safe adoptions, education & community outreach concerning abused and neglected animals, medical procedures, and eliminating euthanasia of adoptable animals. This year they are happy to start a new education program: PEP! The Pet Education Project is an education and outreach program that teaches the core responsibilities of pet ownership. By educating Shelby County’s youth on the skills of responsibility, empathy, and compassion, we can reduce the number of pets that end up in Shelters. Our PEP! Team is looking forward to helping the youth in our community learn these core animal welfare traits and turning them into “animal heroes”.

The Master Gardeners will have many free fact sheets available and will have a drawing for a special door prize. The Shelby Soil and Water Conservation District will have a wide selection of printed materials to aid children and adults with their conservation journey. Also check out the new rain barrel kits on sale now at the Shelby Soil and Water Conservation District!

Visit the Shelby County Libraries’ booth in the natural resources area and spin the wheel for some fun prizes! Find out about all of the exciting things going on at your libraries that can enrich your life!

The members of SEEC invite you to enjoy not only the exhibits but also to stop by for a free cold drink of water and a place to eat, rest or visit with friends inside the building. There will also be beautiful landscaping to enjoy, courtesy of the Jason Weigandt Landscape Company.

Local partnering agencies participating in the fair include: Shelby Soil and Water Conservation District, Shelby County Farm Bureau, City of Sidney Water Treatment Plant, Wastewater Treatment plant and Parks and Recreation, friends of the Shelby County Park District, SCARF, Shelby County Master Gardeners, Lake Loramie State Park, Jason Weigandt Landscape Co., and the Shelby County Library.

The partners of SEEC, along with the Shelby County Fair Board and the Rainbow Gardeners’ Club invite you and your family to join us in the Natural Resources Area at the Community Foundation Hall during the Shelby County Fair. Call Sophie Hurley, of the Shelby Soil and Water Conservation District, at 937-492-6520 ext. 2589 if you have any questions about activities going on in the Natural Resources Area at the Shelby County Fair.