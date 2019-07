OXFORD – Miami University awarded degrees to students during spring commencement exercises May 18 at Millett Hall.

Local students included Margo Baker of Sidney, Lauren Boyd of Sidney, Wesley Clark of Sidney, Thomas Covault of Sidney, Elizabeth Edwards of Sidney, Carlin Elder of Minster, Andrew Fausey of Minster, Eli Graham of Sidney, Ally Schmidt of Sidney, Leann Stallard of De Graff and Jackson Watkins of Sidney.