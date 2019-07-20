Sidney Alive creates charitable fund

SIDNEY – The board of Sidney Alive has created a new charitable fund within the Community Foundation of Shelby County to support its projects as well as invest in entrepreneurs who will increase the local economy and tax base.

“Our mission is to strengthen the core of our downtown culture by fostering economic development, historic preservation and community events that engages the public through the entrepreneurial spirit of our residents and businesses,” Sidney Alive Executive Director Amy Breinich said. “To keep our mission alive, we create and execute community events that bring people to the downtown area. We partner with other organizations and businesses to fund and provide volunteers to carry out the events.”

The organization works with property and business owners to help them grow, increase their foot traffic, help them become visible and strengthen their relationship with the area citizens.

The Sidney Alive Fund will allow the group to complete downtown projects and financially support new building and business owners who choose downtown Sidney as their home. Each project or prospect will be vetted by a committee to ensure that the plan is beneficial to the downtown in the areas of growth and place-making.

Because Sidney Alive is often ineligible for grant monies that are directed to human services, creating its own fund made sense.

“Our organization is young, but we’ve been overwhelmed by the support our very giving community has offered to our mission,” Breinich said. “It is incredible to see what happens when individuals with a heart for collaboration and community come together to start making changes.”

To make a gift to the Sidney Alive Fund, checks may be made payable to “Community Foundation of Shelby County” with Sidney Alive noted on the memo line. Credit card gifts are accepted on the foundation’s website at commfoun.com by clicking the donate button and following the prompts.