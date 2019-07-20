Posted on by

Wilson Health Auxiliary announces scholarship recipients


Shelby Ayers, of Houston High School, plans to attend Miami University with a major of speech pathology and audiology.

Shelby Ayers, of Houston High School, plans to attend Miami University with a major of speech pathology and audiology.


Courtesy photo

Claire Bensman, of Anna High School, plans to attend The Ohio State University with a major in nursing.


Courtesy photo

Kamyrn Gates, a Fairlawn High School graduate, is attending Hondros College of Nursing.


Courtesy photo

Madison Heffelfinger, of Sidney High School, plans to major in anesthesiology at the University of Toledo.


Courtesy photo

Kaitlin Koewler, of Sidney High School, plans to attend Edison State Community College with a major in nursing.


Courtesy photo

SIDNEY – The Wilson Health Auxiliary announced the recipients of its 2019 scholarships.

The recipients are Shelby Ayers, of Houston High School, who plans to attend Miami University with a major of speech pathology and audiology; Claire Bensman, of Anna High School, who plans to attend The Ohio State University with a major in nursing; Madison Heffelfinger, of Sidney High School, who plans to major in anesthesiology at the University of Toledo; Kaitlin Koewler, of Sidney High School, who plans to attend Edison State Community College with a major in nursing; and Kamyrn Gates, a Fairlawn High School graduate who is attending Hondros College of Nursing.

Each year, the Wilson Auxiliary awards scholarships from the profits of its gift shop and other fundraisers. The recipients were honored at a recent Auxiliary meeting.

