Senior Citizens Day slated for Tuesday, July 23

SIDNEY — Awards for the oldest man and woman as well as longest married couple at the Shelby County Fair will be handed out on Senior Citizens Day, Tuesday, July 23.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. at the free entertainment tent, where senior agency booths will be open between 9:30 and 11 a.m. Registration can also be done over phone by calling the Senior Center.

Entertainment begins at 11 a.m. in the Free Entertainment Tent with the Senior Center Singers choir. Between 11:30 a.m. and noon the awards for oldest man, oldest woman, and longest married couple will be handed out along with door prize drawings. Winners must be present.

The first 500 seniors registered will be provided a ticket for a free lunch.