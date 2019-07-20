Special days, events planned at fair

SIDNEY — There are many special days and prices at the 2019 Shelby County Fair.

Admission Prices

General Admission: $9 (this is for 36 inches or taller and includes admission to the fair and all mechanical rides where ride height is permissible)

Season Passes: $25 (Season Pass holders will be able to purchase discount ride bands by presenting their season pass at the Michael’s Amusments Ticket Booths.)

Parking

Sidney High School and Emerson School (handicap parking only): Free

On fairgrounds (limited to livestock exhibitors and merchant exhibitors only): $30

Ride Specials/Themes

Sunday, July 21: Industrial Day One- Sponsored by Tri Co. Insurance and Hemmelgarn, Services

Special prices through participating businesses and industries in and around Shelby County. Wrist bands must be purchased at these businesses and industries only for $7 and admits one person and ride all day.

Monday, July 22: Veteran’s Day and Carload Night- Sponsored by Area Energy & Electric

Veterans and spouses admitted free all day. Carload night includes entry to the fair and all rides for everyone in your vehicle for $30. Begins at 4 p.m. at Gate D only. Must be purchased by 8 p.m.

Tuesday, July 23: Senior Citizen’s Day- Sponsored by Honda Of America; Regular admission

Wednesday, July 24: Industrial Day Two- Sponsored by Detailed Machining and Silveus Insurance Group

Special prices through participating businesses and industries in and around Shelby County. Wrist bands must be purchased at these businesses and industries only for $7 and admits one person and ride all day.

Thursday, July 25: Kid’s Day- Sponsored by Buckeye Ford and Edison Community College

Everyone 16 and under will be admitted free until noon with $7 special ride bands to be purchased by noon at Michael’s Amusments ticket booths.

Friday, July 26: Best One Tire/Sidney Tire Day at the Fair

Special $7 wrist bands can be purchased at Best One Tire or Sidney Tire locations. Admits one person and ride all day.

Saturday, July 27: Regular Admission

Special Ticket Prices

Sunday, July 21, at 7:30 p.m. with kid’s activities at 6:30 p.m.: Rolling Stone Rodeo, $2

Sunday, July 21, at 5 p.m.: King and Queen contest, free in Entertainment Tent

Wednesday, July 24, at 8:00 p.m.: The Hobbs Sisters, free in Entertainment Tent

Friday, July 26, at 8 p.m.: Phil Dirt & the Dozers 50’s and 60’s Show, free in Entertainment Tent

Tuesday, July 23, at 8 p.m.: The Rockland Road Family Band, free in Entertainment Tent

Thursday, July 25, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.: Shelby County 4-H Foundation Family night, free in Entertainment Tent

Monday July, 21 through Friday, July 26 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., Saturday, July 27, at 7 p.m.: Mike Bishop Comedy Hypnosis Show, free next to Milkhouse

Monday, July 21 through Saturday, July 27 at 4, 6, and 8 p.m.: the Fearless Flores, free near Gazebo

Tuesday, July 23 and Wednesday, July 24 at 5:30 p.m.: Harness racing, free in Grandstand

Friday, July 26, at 8 p.m.: Pig and calf scramble, $2

Monday, July 22, at 7 p.m.: Human tractor pull, free at Grandstand

Thursday, July 25, at 6 p.m.: Truck and tractor pulls, $2

Saturday, July 27, at noon: Back-to-back truck pulls, $2 in Field Grandstand

Sunday from 4:30 to 8 p.m., Monday from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday from 4:30 to 8 p.m., Thursday from 4:30 to 8 p.m., Friday from 6 to 8 p.m., Saturday finals from 6 to 8 p.m.; Ninja Warrior contest, free next to Gazebo

All pit passes for truck, tractor, and demo derby: $10