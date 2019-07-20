Moon landing at library

Laila Caudill, 11, of Sidney, focuses intently on building a cardboard rocket. Laila is the daughter of Brian and Charlene Caudill. The event was part of the Summer Library Program 2019 held Friday, July 19, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the 1969 moon landing.

Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

Jordan Parsley (8) of Sidney is amazed to see balls appear out of nowhere. The trick is preformed by Nate LeGros , Delaware. Jordan is the son of John Parsley and Stacy Shloss. The event was part of the Summer Library Program 2019 held Friday, July 19, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the 1969 moon landing.