Alpha Community Center receives grant

SIDNEY – The Alpha Community Center has received a $20,000 grant from the Honda of America Foundation to help cover operating expenses.

“This grant will go a long way in helping to provide critical services to those in need in Shelby County,” said Alpha Community Center Board President Amy Berning said.

The Alpha Community Center is the only site in Shelby County offering a hot meal seven days a week to those in need. In addition to the meals the Alpha Center prepares, its facility is the location of the Holy Angels soup kitchen program. Other outreaches include an emergency pantry, emergency rent and utility assistance, children’s educational programs, chapel services, counseling and the adult program called “Getting Ahead,” which teaches life skills and coaches participants on a personalized level.

“The new website for the Alpha Community Center is loaded with information that will help people understand what a valuable resource we have in Shelby County. I’d like to thank the Upper Valley Career Center’s interactive media class for designing this little gem for us,” Berning said.

Individual donations can be made on the website as well.

“The Honda of America Foundation is proud to support the Alpha Community Center in its mission to improve the lives of those in need,” Community Relations Manager Bobbie Trittschuh said.

The Honda of America Foundation supports programs and projects that sustain its communities and enhance the quality of life. It is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization funded by Honda of America shareholders and governed by a board of directors.