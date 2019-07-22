Fair gets going

Boy Scout Troop 97 members Devan Wiford, left, 15, son of Rod and Dawn Wiford, and Gavin Musser, 14, both of Sidney, son of Tim and Kim Musser, raise the U.S.A. flag during the Shelby County Fair opening ceremony Sunday, July 21.

The Hardin-Houston High School Band performs during the opening ceremony of the Shelby County Fair Sunday, July 21.

Chuck Craynon, of Sidney, gets the Shelby County Fair opening ceremony started Sunday, July 21.

Shelby County Fair board member Jeremy Reese, left, to right, presents Dan Allen, of Maplewood, and Larry Allen, of Sidney, with a Shelby County Hall of Fame 2019 plaque with their mom, Maxine Allen’s name on it. The plaque was presented during Shelby County Fair opening ceremonies Sunday, July 21.

Shelby County Fair board member Jeremy Reese, hands a plaque to M.J. Platfoot, 4, of Maplewood, The plaque honors the induction of Joe and Karen Platfoot into the 2019 Shelby County Fair Hall of Fame, The plaque was presented during Shelby County Fair opening ceremonies Sunday, July 21. Standing with M.J. are Madilynn Platfoot, Cathy Platfoot, and M.J.’s brother Mason Platfoot, 17, all of Maplewood. The brothers are the children of Scott and Cathy Platfoot.

Eliza Gariety, 14, of Russia, daughter of Greg and Connie Gariety, and member of Russia Fashionettes won outstanding of the day, best of class and state fair participant in Design by Me at the Shelby County Fair.

Katelyn DeLoye, 16, of Fort Loramie, daughter of Scott and Lynn DeLoye, member of Merry Mod Makers, won best of class, outstanding of the day, best of construction, and overall best of construction, in Dress up Outfit at the Shelby County Fair.

Rayna Huddleston, 11, of Fort Loramie, daughter of Rob and Jenny Huddleston, member of Merry Modmakers, won outstanding of day, state fair qualifier, best of construction for Sundresses – jumpers, at the Shelby County Fair.

Vanessa Fitzgerald, 12, of Jackson Center, daughter of Rebecca Fitzgerald, and member of Shelby County Livestock, won best of construction, best of class, and outstanding of the day for her outfit at the Shelby County Fair.

Grace Poeppelman, 12, of Russia, daughter of Jeff and Renee Poeppelman, walks her steer during the born and bred show at the Shelby County Fair Sunday, July 21.