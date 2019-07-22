Keeping cool

Storm clouds loom as, left to right, Trystan Hatton, of Middletown, Katie Deaton, of Lebanon, and Tessa Wells, of Middletown, hang out near the grandstand at the Shelby County Fair Sunday, July 21.

A shot of the elaborate crest on a 1947 Frazer Manhattan that was originally bought by in Sidney on Nov. 5th 1947 by Arthur E. Ike at Johnson Sales located at 950 Wapakoneta Road for $2819. The car is now owned by his grandson Donald M. Ike.

Bill Vance, of Piqua, helps judge the 23rd Annual Cruise In at the Shelby County Fair Sunday, July 21.

Sophia Werner, 10, of Fort Loramie, daughter of Sarah and Craig Werner, reads the book Big Nate Dibson on this Chair as she waits to compete in the Jr. Fair Modeling Contest at the fair Sunday, July 21.

Abby Burkett, 13, of Maplewood, daughter of Cari Beth Noah and Jeff Noah, models at the Jr. Fair Modeling Contest at the fair Sunday, July 21.

Seth Aufderhaar, of Botkins, gives water to a steer to keep it hydrated before it is shown at the Shelby County Fair Sunday, July 21.

Cole Aufderhaar, 10, of Botkins, son of Scott and Lisa Aufderhaar, enters the arena with his steer at the Shelby County Fair Sunday, July 21.

Abigail Thornton, 18, of Amanda, daughter of Tom and Angie Thornton, sets her steer at the Shelby County Fair Sunday, July 21.

A meat rabbit owned by Lincoln Heath leans against a bottle filled with ice to stay cool at the Shelby County Fair Sunday, July 21.

Brant Metz, 14, of Botkins, son of Jeff and Andrea Metz, gives his hog a drink while giving it a rinse at the Shelby County Fair Sunday, July 21.