BOE OKs resignations, new staff members

SIDNEY – In a special Fairlawn Local Schools Board of Education meeting held Thursday, July 18, two resignations were accepted as hiring for positions for the upcoming school year.

The board accepted the resignation of Richard Inman as teacher effective July 15. Also resigning was Elisabeth Baker as intervention specialist and high school student council co-adviser effective at the conclusion of the 2018-2019 contract year.

With one board member abstaining, they awarded a one-year, limited teaching contract to Molly Heath as teacher for the 2019-20 school year at the 10-year master’s degree level on the salary schedule. Rita Gilfillen abstained to vote due to being a relative of Heath.

Other contracts having a unanimous vote were The awarding of a one-year, limited contracts to Jenna Lochard as intervention specialist, Cary Smith as guidance counselor for the 2019-20 school year and for 20-days extended guidance, and for Kimberly Cotterman as teacher.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

