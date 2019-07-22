Correction

In Friday’s newspaper, a date was omitted from the Shelby County Republican Party’s story about who will be at the fair this week.

On Wednesday, Katie DeLand, representative for the Ohio State GOP Central Committee, will be present from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. along with Robert Guillozet. From 5:30 to 9 p.m. John Lenhart will be at the GOP tent. Thursday, Auditor Amy Berning will be at tent from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Michele Mumford and Robert Guillozet from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. and John Coffield from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Commissioner Anthony Bornhorst will be in the pork barn all week and will stop in when possible. Judge Jeffrey Beigel will stop by when possible either during the lunch hour or evenings.