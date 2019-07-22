A look at the Shelby County Fair

After performing during the opening ceremony Sunday, the Houston High School band held a concert in the free entertainment tent at the Shelby County Fair. One of the selections they performed was “Momma Mia.”

Kate Allen, 8, daughter of Luke and Kristin Allen, of Sidney, enjoyed a cold slushy on a hot hot day Sunday at the Shelby County Fair.

Daisy Barker, 13, daughter of Dave and Angie Barker, of Anna, and her horse “Milkshake” competed in the trail-in-hand show Monday morning at the Shelby County Fair.

Isabella McVety, 14, daughter of Chris and Randi, of Anna, and her horse “Buzz” competed in the trail-in-hand show Monday morning at the Shelby County Fair.

Maleah Kipker, 12, daughter of Vicki Matt, of Jackson Center, and her horse “Sparky” competed in the trail-in-hand show Monday morning at the Shelby County Fair.

Colt Shultz, 8, son of Keith and Jo Shultz, of New Castle, Indiana, waits for the rodeo to start Sunday night at the Shelby County Fair.

A barrel racer competes during the Rolling Stone Rodeo Sunday night at the Shelby County Fair.

A rider tries to stay on his bucking horse during the Rolling Stone Rodeo Sunday night at the Shelby County Fair.

A bucking horse tries to throw his rider before leaving the chute during the Rolling Stone Rodeo Sunday night at the Shelby County Fair.

A bull stirs up the dirt into a dust storm as he tries to buck off his rider during the Rolling Stone Rodeo Sunday night at the Shelby County Fair.

A rider is almost laying down as a horse tries to buck him off during the Rolling Stone Rodeo Sunday night at the Shelby County Fair.