SIDNEY — The Girl Scouts are hoping to “color” the Shelby County Fair Thursday.

The girls will be offering a tie-dye event on Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. while supplies last. There will be a limited number of pillowcases, $2 each, large hemmed cloth,$1 each, and free scrap cloth which can be used. Kids may also bring their own clean white shirt to be tie-dyed.