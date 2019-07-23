125 Years

July 23, 1894

There is work on the new Childrens Home going on. Architect Kramer and landscape gardner Herman Herlein were yesterday with the County Commissioners and the Childrens Home Commission to tour the Duncan farm- the chosen location for the new home. The buildings and a portion of the driveway were located and established.

———

About 600 employees with the Big Four railroad who went on strike have lost their jobs. Big Four management said they cannot run the railroad in that manner. Replacement workers will be hired.

100 Years

July 23, 1919

A letter has been received from the Ohio Adjutant General of Ohio, asking what the prospects were for the formation of a company of the National Guard in this city. A few companies are needed to form the first two regiments. It hoped someone will get behind the movement so that a company may be formed.

———

Vincent Cianciola and family have moved here from Cincinnati have moved here. They will be taking over the fruit business of John Palmisano on Ohio Avenue. Mrs. Cianciola is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Palmisano. Hopefully the business will stay in the family.

———

Assignment of teachers has been made by the Sidney School Board of Education. Lee A. Dollinger will be principal at the high school. May Dillon will manage the Central Building

75 Years

July 23, 1944

An appeal was made to purchase additional war bonds. The chairmen are Joe Cook and Frank Aman. They need an additional 1,279 Shelby Countians to purchase $88,902 in bonds to put the county over the top. Over 4,300 residents have already purchased bonds.

———

It appears Robert Zedeker is safe. Lt. Zedeker has been a prisoner of war in Germany. He was the pilot of a B-17 plan which crashed in April. This parents, Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Zedeker received a letter from him. They reside at RR 7 near Sidney.

50 Years

July 23, 1969

George Burrey, local farmer and chairman of the Wilson Memorial Hospital, made the announcement. The hospital has hired a consulting firm to make preliminary reports on the construction of a 150 bed hospital. The firm of Dalton, Dalton and Little of Cleveland had issued a feasibility study on the plan. Burrey commented, “The feasibility study has shown the current hospital is completely unsatisfactory for the needs of our community.” He made his remarks to the County Health Planning Committee.

25 Years

July 23, 1994

Brit Casada made a stunning find in his home. As he was going to commence a home remodeling project, Casada removed a portion of a false ceiling. He found a stack of 37 glass negative photographs. He is working to identify the people in the photos. All the pictures were taken in the 1800s. They bore the caption, “Cramer’s Lightning Gelatine Plates.”

———

Woody Joslin has a new job, the Washington Township farmer has been appointed as a program assistant to Roger Bender as part of the OSU extension office. He replaced Ellen Fiebiger, who left to run the family business.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

