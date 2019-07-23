Hogs shown at fair

Brynn Billing, left, 16, and her sister Lenynn Billing, 4, both of Anna, both the children of Jess and Jessica Billing, show a york barrow at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 22.

Competing in showman of showman sheep are, left to right, Morgan Ely, 19, of Sidney, daughter of Mike and Dawn Ely, Bryson Robert, 14, of Jackson Center, son of Dan and Shannon Roberts, and Grace Homan, 18, of Botkins, daughter of Billie and Fred Homan, at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 22.

Abby Burkett, left, 13, of Maplewood, daughter of Cari Beth Noah and Jeff Noah, feeds her showmanship sheep as her grandma Jan Noah, of Maplewood, looks on at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 22.

Alex Clayton, left, and Cody Clayton, both of Bellefontaine, remove a load of trash from the Shelby County Fairgrounds on Monday, July 22. Cody Clayton said their are about 250 garbage barrels on the fairgrounds and they empty them 2 to 3 times a day.

Preston Serr, right, 11, of Jackson Center, son of Garrett and Meghan Serr, member of Progressive Livestock, won showmanship – junior sheep. With him is his brother Brendan Serr, 9.

Alex Poeppelman, left to right, 11, pushes his brother Lance Poeppelman, 14, both the children of Jeff and Shiela Poeppelman, and Jade Laux, 13, all of Fort Loramie, daughter of Amanda and Tom Laux at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 22. Alex said he was pushing the wagon to prepare for competing in the human tractor pull.

Jillian Jarrelles, left, of Sidney, daughter of Tiffiany and Matt Jarrelles, is handed two waters from Lauren Moore, 12, of Fort Loramie, daughter of Julie and Jeremy Moore, at the Shelby County Pork Producers stand at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 22.

The hog arena was packed at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 22.

Katelyn DeLoye, left, 16, of Fort Loramie, daughter of Scott and Lynn DeLoye, is awarded by Addie White, of Sidney, for best overall construction for clothing at the 23rd Annual Cruise In at the Shelby County Fair Sunday, July 21.

Jane Cox, left, of Greenville, pets the market barrow of her niece Samantha Durst, 9, of Sidney, daughter Sam Durst, after Samantha just finished showing it at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 22.