Racing pigs and more at the fair

Preston Serr, 11, of Jackson Center, son of Meghan and Garrett Serr, competes in Jr. showmanship goat at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 22.

Ella Warbington, 9, of Anna, daughter of Amber Wierwille and Lew Warbington, competes in Jr. showmanship goat at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 22.

Jacob Yenser, 14, of Botkins, son of Andy Yenser and Donna Finkenbien, shows his yorkshire hog at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 22.

Colby Jeffries, 14, of Anna, son of Randy and Amy Esser, brushes down his resting cross-bred barrow at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 22.

Brandy Ward, left to right, holds Ayden McNeal, 3, so he can pet a horse along with his sister, Kylie McNeal, 6, all of Sidney, at the Shelby County Fair Sunday, July 21. The siblings are the children of Stephanie and Justin McNeal.

Leanne York, 15, of Russia, daughter of Ben and Lisa York, competes in Jr. Fair modeling contest at the Shelby County Fair Sunday, July 21.

Avery Jackson, 12, of Jackson Center, daughter of Stephanie and Anthoney Jackson, answers a question about, the importance of college or if it is even needed, during the Jr. Fair Modeling Contest at the fair Sunday, July 21.

Maryssa Smith, 13, of Maplewood, daughter of Amanda and Adrian Costilonoes, uses her modeling number as a fan to stay cool during the Jr. Fair Modeling Contest at the fair Sunday, July 21.

Nyxie Castillo, 3, of Houston, daughter of Bill and Cami Frey, rides horse during the Rolling Stone Rodeo kids activities at the Shelby County Fair Sunday, July 21.

Henry Bensman, left, 6, of Sidney, son of Randy and Sheila Bensman, gets some roping tips from Cory Mills, of Davison, Mich., during Rolling Stone Rodeo kids activities at the Shelby County Fair Sunday, July 21.

Kids watch some All American Pig Racing at the Shelby County Fair Sunday, July 21.