Rabbits, flowers and more

Alex Poeppelman, 13, of McCartyville, son of Laura and Tom Poeppelman, shows his single fryer rabbit at the Shelby County Fair Monday, July 22.

Beau Schafer, 12, of Fort Loramie, son of Andy and Holly Schafer, member of Fort Loramie Livestock, won Skillathon dairy high score award Jr. 8-11.

Jake Siegel, 9, of Fort Loramie, son of Amy and John Siegel, member of Fort Loramie FFA, won reserve grand champion meat pen of rabbits at the Shelby County Fair.

Madelyn Topp, 16, of Wapakoneta, daugher of Mary and Eric Topp, member of Botkins Livestock, won grand champion dairy and production type at the Shelby County Fair.

Madelyn Topp, 16, of Wapakoneta, daughter of Mary and Eric Topp, member of Botkins Livestock, won showman of showman and Jr. grand champion dairy at the Shelby County Fair.

Jacob Borchers, 14, of Jackson Center, son of Greg Borchers, member of Shelby County Livestock, won intermediate skillathon winner in dairy at the Shelby County Fair.

Stacy Deere-Strolle, left, of Cincinnati, looks at the market rabbit of Marlie McLain, 10, of Anna, daughter of Jason and Hollie McLain, at the Shelby County Fair Monday, July 22.

Brady McCumons, 16, of Wapakoneta, son of Molly Frey and Chuck McCumons, member of Botkins FFA won reserve grand champion holstein at the Shelby County Fair.

Virginia Shaw, center, of Sidney, was awarded best in show by Ohio Association Garden Clubs judges Michele Bishop, left, of Wapakoneta, and Kathleen Zien, of Oxford, at the at the Shelby County Fair flower show on Monday, July 22.