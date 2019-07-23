Veterans honored

Korean War veteran Harold Covault attends the Shelby County Fair Veterans Program with his wife Kathleen Covault at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 22. Covault served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1954.

Linda, left, and U.S. veteran Rick Slagle, both of Sidney, attend the Shelby County Fair Veterans Program at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 22. Slagle served in the U.S. Navy from 1980-85.

U.S. veteran Eugene Berning, of St. Patrick, sings along to the National Anthem during the Shelby County Fair Veterans Program at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 22. Berning is a Korean War veteran that served from 1951-53. Berning was assigned to a U.S. base in England where he was awarded soldier of the month once and awarded a trip to Paris France.

Fairlawn Junior Caroline Scott sings the National Anthem during the Shelby County Fair Veterans Program at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 22.

Boy Scout Troop 97 member Alex Lamma leads the Pledge of Allegiance during the Shelby County Fair Veterans Program at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 22.

Shelby County Fair Jerry Schmidt speaks during the Shelby County Fair Veterans Program at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 22.

The Senior Center Singer perform a patriotic medley during the Shelby County Fair Veterans Program at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 22.

Guest speaker Director of Ohio Department of Veteran Services Deborah Ashenhurst talks during the Shelby County Fair Veterans Program at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 22.

The color guard stands at attention during taps at the Shelby County Fair Veterans Program at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 22.