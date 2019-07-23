Goats, umbrellas and more

Shannon and Theresa Holt, both of Botkins, look at farm and garden submissions at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 22.

`Janay Michael, left, and her daughter Ella Michael, 8, both of Sidney, use High School Musical themed umbrellas to stay dry at the Shelby County Fair on Monday, July 22. Ella is also the daughter of Ted Michael.

Flowers on display at the Shelby County flower show Monday, July 22.

Caden Cantwil, 1, of Fort Loramie, son of Mark and Janelle Cantwil, shows his goat in the born and bred in Shelby County show at the Shelby County Fair Sunday, July 21.

Sage Cowan, 16, of Sidney, daughter of Stuart and Robin Cowan, waits to show her goat in the born and bred in shelby county show at the fair Sunday, July 21.

Kiera Nelson, left, 10, walks with her father Jason Nelson, both of Sidney, through a horse barn at the Shelby County Fair Sunday, July 21. Kiera is also the daughter of Toni Nelson.

Gwendolyn Schneible, 9, of Houston, daughter of Michele and Danny Schneible, waits in line during the Clothing Style Review at the 23rd Annual Cruise In at the Shelby County Fair Sunday, July 21.

Elizabeth Low, 13, of Houston, daughter of Karri and Matt Low, competes in the Jr. Fair Modeling Contest at the fair Sunday, July 21.

Tim Lorimer, of Franklin, rests before taking part in the Rolling Stone Rodeo at the Shelby County Fair Sunday, July 21.