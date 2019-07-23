Many residents paid assessments for village project

NEW BREMEN – At the New Bremen Village Council meeting Monday night, it was learned many residents within the Front Street/Eastmoor Drive street improvement project had already paid their assessments for sidewalks and curbs.

Amy Speelman, village fiscal officer, told council that residents had paid $102,000 already, with the $70,000 balance sent to the county for addition to taxes on the properties with unpaid bills.

Mayor Jeff Pape said a ribbon-cutting for the Golden Harvest Community Gardens will be held on Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ. Pape also said that Wally Wagner, owner of Wagner’s IGA groceries, had been named to the Ohio Grocers Hall of Fame. His induction is set for Aug. 16.

Councilman Jacob Larger, who serves as the council financial chair, said that the village income for June was $1,107,512 and expenses were $938,827.

Council approved the first reading of a resolution to accept the refuse contract from Maharg Trash Services. It was noted the cost per bag remained the same.

The council also approved a second reading of a resolution to adopt the Auglaize County Solid Waste Management district plan.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

