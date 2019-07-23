NB Firemen’s Picnic is 98-year tradition

NEW BREMEN – There are two fun features at the upcoming 2019 New Bremen Firemen’s Picnic., one of which participants may get very very warm and another where they will get mighty wet. The two-day event is Friday, July 26, and Saturday, July 27, at the Crown Pavilion. Information can be found on the New Bremen German Township Facebook page.

At the Friday 5K Run, Firemen Kenneth Krumm and Larry Kellermeyer are continuing their tradition of running the 5K Run but is asking the public to help them determine how much gear to wear with a donation to the all-volunteer fire department.

Gear to be selected for a $25 donation includes a helmet, gloves or carry tools. The hood goes for $40, while the Self Contained Breathing Apparatus, pants, and jacket each go for $50. Only Kellermeyer has said he will wear the boots for $100. Both men have said if all the equipment has donations, they will add a wet suit under their gear to make it extra challenging.

Kuenning said of the two men will be closely followed by EMS staff to make sure the runners do not overheat.

The run is held in honor of firefighers Ken Jutte and John Garman, who died in the line of duty.

At the Saturday Firemen’s Picnic, which runs from noon to midnight, the kids can participate in the Waterball Competition at 1 p.m.

For those who do not know, Waterball competition involves two teams using hoses to push a ball down a wire, not only hitting the ball, but frequently each other.

At 4 p.m. the professional firemen step in, with anywhere from five to ten local fire departments competing for Waterball bragging rights.

At 6:30, Assistant Fire Chief Lee Kuenning said the New Bremen Fire Department will show the importance of seat belt use by dropping melons from various heights from their ladder truck on to a windshield to show how heads react upon impacts during crashes.

The picnic will also have food and beer stands and games of chance, music by Monroe Country at 5:30 p.m. and Roger DeMange and Rick Heyne from 8:30 p.m. to midnight. Food stands manned by the firemen and friends will include burgers, brats and chicken sandwiches.

Kids will be able to enjoy games, jump houses and pony rides. There will be a Lift-A-Thon featuring the New Bremen high school football team. The 8 p.m. auction will include wood carvings by the Tim Kuenning family and a metal fire ring.

The 98-year-old Firemen’s Picnic is Auglaize County’s longest running picnic, offering entertainment, good food, and time with friends since 1921. Kuenning said the picnic has always been about thanking the community for their support and their willingness to step forward in an emergency.

A complete list of activities for both the Friday 5K and the Saturday Picnic can be found on the New Bremen German Township Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/NEWBREMENGERMANFIRE/.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.