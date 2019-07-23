Appropriation issued for JC substation

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center Village Council approved an ordinance for the 2019 annual appropriations of public funds to cover the cost incurred for the installment of a bond to provide on-going financing for the new electrical substation on Jerry Drive. Council approved paying the sum of $16,663.75 to the Ohio State Treasurer for issuance of the bond

This annual practice allows for financing large projects like constructing the new substation at a lower interest rate than what would be possible through conventional private financing; interest for the bond is about 2 percent. Unlike a conventional loan, securing a bond also allows for paying the interest only in the event of an emergency thereby allowing for some flexibility should a financial emergency ever occur.

“This is something we undertake every year and we secured a bond through the State of Ohio because it saves the village a lot of money in the long run,” said Village Administrator Bruce Metz. “After the principal is reduced over time the village will look for financing the reduced principal amount through private funding as we have in the past with other large projects.”

In his financial report, Chairman of the Finance Committee Larry Wahrer reported the village finances are in great shape with June finding the village “in the black.”

“Income tax was for the month was just over $140,000 which is 2.4 percent higher than last year; the lion’s share of that money comes from Airstream Inc. as we would expect but growth in several other businesses and the school employees also contributed to the increase. Our cash balance is a little over 1 percent higher than last year but both years found us in pretty nice shape so we’re thankful for the good numbers” said Wahrer.

In the Committee Reports Zoning Officer Ed Maxwell reported things are going very well with the renovation of the Gary W. Gross memorial monument and flag pole at the entrance of the village swimming pool.

“The concrete bases for the monument and bench are in and everything should be ready for the dedication on the first week of August. We had some concerns about the flag pole as it had become tarnished and did not look very good. At first we figured we’d just have to replace it but Bruce (Metz) suggested we look into having it polished so we took it to Custom Polishing on Jackson Street and asked if they thought the pole could be cleaned up. To our amazement they not only made it look brand new again, but would not accept any payment for the services rendered. The owner said several employees stayed after their normal working hours and refinished the pole on their own time as a gift to the community and in remembrance of Gary and the ultimate sacrifice he made for our country,”Maxwell said.

Metz also commended Custom Polishing for their efforts.

“The flag pole really did turn out nice, they did an unbelievable job, it’s hard to believe it was the same flagpole! We are very excited about this project, it’s going to be very nice; we are installing a solar powered nightlight for the flag, a new sidewalk and Kah Nursery is laying a paver-stone walkway and doing some landscape work, it’s really going to look great when it’s all finished,” Metz said.

Maxwell reminded everyone to remember to mark their calendars and encouraged everyone to attend and pay their respects for the local hero. The dedication ceremony is slated for Aug. 6, at 6 p.m. at the swimming pool which is also the same night as the annual National Night Out sponsored by the JC Police Department which has a big night planned for the community.

In his administrator’s report Metz reported on a variety of on-going projects currently underway in the village.

“The new recycling carts will be here soon and things are going well with the installation of permanent power for the new Airstream facility. We will be finished doing directional flushing of the waterlines and test results that just came back indicate our water is in much better shape; the additional flushing should continue to improve the water quality and I want to thank everyone for their patience while we work to finish the job and improve the taste of the water,” said Metz.

“I recently met with Choice One engineering about Phase III of the Hudson Lake housing project and proposed expansion. Also things are really looking nice at the new Westwood Estates Subdivision; as noted in our last meeting the curbs are in and final topcoat has been completed on the streets we have a couple of new homes going up quickly. We are excited that the additional building lots that are now available as there is a demand for new housing in the village. There are about a dozen new lots left out there that will make choice places to build, it’s exciting to see all the growth in our community and I think we’re going to see a lot more in the near future,” Metz said.

Finally Metz reported he met with the Shelby County Commissioners about long range plans for a radio system that will connect the villages in the county.

‘We are currently doing a study to determine our future needs and how to address them. There is a lot of new technology out there and many options for what type of radios and antennas to install.” Metz said.

The next regularly scheduled council meeting will be held in the JC Council Chambers on Aug. 12, at 7 p.m.

Jackson Center Village Administrator Bruce Metz reported the streets are finished at the new Westwood Estates Subdivision. Two new homes are under construction and 13 additional lots are now available for new housing in that growing community. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/07/web1_jcphoto.jpg Jackson Center Village Administrator Bruce Metz reported the streets are finished at the new Westwood Estates Subdivision. Two new homes are under construction and 13 additional lots are now available for new housing in that growing community. Matt Clayton | Sidney Daily News

By Matt Clayton For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

