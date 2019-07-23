CareFlight transports ejected motorcyclist after crash

SIDNEY — A motorcyclist was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital after a two-vehicle crash on County Road 25A Tuesday morning.

According to Shelby County Sheriff John Lenhart’s press release, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at approximately 5:47 a.m., the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of a crash involving a car and motorcycle on County Road 25A at the Interstate 75 overpass. Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies along with Sidney Fire & EMS were dispatched to the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2012 Chevy Malibu driven by Carlie Watkins, 19, of Minster, was northbound on County Road 25A and was attempting to make a left turn onto the southbound entrance ramp to I-75 when she was struck by a southbound motorcycle on County Road 25A that was operated by Christopher Knouff, 50, of Anna. Knouff was ejected from the motorcycle, suffering serious injuries.

Knouff was treated by EMS personnel from Sidney Fire Department and was later transferred to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight.

The crash remains under investigation by Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies.