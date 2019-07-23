Sprucing up the building

Prior to the beginning of the Shelby County Fair, Boy Scout Troop 97 spruced up their building at the fairgrounds. The troop repainted the building a the Boy Scout emblem and a large No. 97 identifying the “pop stand.” The scouts sell ice, pop, candy and snacks during the fair to help support Troop 97 activities. Assistant Scoutmaster Rod Wiford designed the new look for the building. Life Scout Devan Wiford, pictured, assisted his father in painting the artwork.

Prior to the beginning of the Shelby County Fair, Boy Scout Troop 97 spruced up their building at the fairgrounds. The troop repainted the building a the Boy Scout emblem and a large No. 97 identifying the “pop stand.” The scouts sell ice, pop, candy and snacks during the fair to help support Troop 97 activities. Assistant Scoutmaster Rod Wiford designed the new look for the building. Life Scout Devan Wiford, pictured, assisted his father in painting the artwork. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/07/web1_boyscouts.jpeg Prior to the beginning of the Shelby County Fair, Boy Scout Troop 97 spruced up their building at the fairgrounds. The troop repainted the building a the Boy Scout emblem and a large No. 97 identifying the “pop stand.” The scouts sell ice, pop, candy and snacks during the fair to help support Troop 97 activities. Assistant Scoutmaster Rod Wiford designed the new look for the building. Life Scout Devan Wiford, pictured, assisted his father in painting the artwork. Courtesy photo