OSU summer sendoff set for Aug. 13

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Ohio State University Alumni Club is hosting another summer send off Aug. 13, 2019, at the Sidney American Legion at 6:30 p.m.

This event is for all new freshman entering The Ohio State University at all campuses. Students will have the opportunity to learn more about the local alumni club, meet classmates and network with alumni who could foster career connections. Parents are invited to attend the event with their children.

Any freshman wanting to attend should RSVP by Aug. 5 or email hottletina@yahoo.com.