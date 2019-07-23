45 years of service celebrated

SIDNEY — The Civil Service Commission celebrated Chair Karl Bemus’s 45 years of service during the Monday afternoon meeting held to certify the scores for the position of Sidney firefighter.

Mayor Mike Barhorst, along with Police Chief Will Balling, Sidney Fire Chief Brad Jones, Deputy Fire Chief Chad Hollinger, Human Resources Manager Vickie Allen and commission members Joyce Goubeaux and John Schmidt presented Bemus with a card, a gift and cake to honor his time with the city of Sidney.

Bemus appeared pleasantly surprised and thanked everyone for the gift and celebration. Barhorst told Bemus that his time serving Sidney outnumbers everyone’s time currently with the city. With a smile, Bemus said the honor to serve the city of Sidney only comes second to his time in the military. Barhorst joked (with a chuckle) that he wasn’t quite sure how to take the comment.

After Bemus’s celebration, the commission approved the May meeting’s minutes and then immediately went into executive session. Upon emerging from the session, the commission certified the scores and ranking of the eligibility list for the position of firefighter. There are two immediate vacancies at the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services among the three fire crews that work every third day.

Candidates must still pass pre-employment testing before officially being hired to become a member of Sidney Fire, Jones said.

Allen told commission members there should not be another meeting held until after the end of the year.

Civil Service Commission Chair Karl Bemus, front left, is pictured with Mayor Mike Barhorst after he was presented with a cake, a card and a gift to honor his 45 years of service with the city of Sidney. Commission members John Schmidt and Joyce Goubeaux look on in the back ground. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/07/web1_Cake.jpg Civil Service Commission Chair Karl Bemus, front left, is pictured with Mayor Mike Barhorst after he was presented with a cake, a card and a gift to honor his 45 years of service with the city of Sidney. Commission members John Schmidt and Joyce Goubeaux look on in the back ground. Sidney Fire Chief Brad Jones, from left, Civil Service Commission members John Schmidt and Joyce Goubeaux and Police Chief Will Balling, Mayor Mike Barhorst, Deputy Fire Chief Chad Hollinger presented Chair Karl Bemus with a card, a gift and cake to honor his 45 years of service with the city of Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2019/07/web1_45-years.jpg Sidney Fire Chief Brad Jones, from left, Civil Service Commission members John Schmidt and Joyce Goubeaux and Police Chief Will Balling, Mayor Mike Barhorst, Deputy Fire Chief Chad Hollinger presented Chair Karl Bemus with a card, a gift and cake to honor his 45 years of service with the city of Sidney.

Commission certifies firefighter position scores

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.