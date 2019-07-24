125 years ago

July 24, 1894

The report on the jail was prepared and submitted by Sheriff Ailes to the Ohio Secretary of State, pursuant to law. . In the past year, the jail housed a total of 92 prisoners. 83 were male and 9 were female. The cost of keeping prisoners was $.50 a day per prisoner. The total cost of prisoner care for the year was $751.55. Repairs to the jail cost $2,156.

———

The following is a list of township doctors selected for the year:

Jackson- J.M. Carter

Washington- W. H. Parent

Loramie- P.O. Snorf

Turtle Creek- W.T. Barger

Cynthian- W.R. Dorhner

Perry- S.W. Simmons

Franklin- C.W.B. Harbour

McLean- Thomas Walkup

Van Buren- G.W. Bodey

Salem- J.D. Wise

100 years ago

July 24, 1919

A serious disaster at the Wagner Mfg. plant was averted yesterday. A fire had broken out on the roof. The sprinkler system was activated and the fire was nearly out when the firemen arrived. The water did considerable damage, however.

———

Fred Counts, a former Sidney resident, has received an important honor. He was appointed Internal Revenue agent for the 18th district of Ohio. Counts was Clerk of Courts in Sidney and was also chief deputy marshal for the Southern District of Ohio.

75 years ago

July 24, 1944

County health commissioner L.E. Traul and Rex Price, the county infantile paralysis chairman of that board were called to Columbus for a special meeting of the Ohio Infantile Paralysis Federation. The increase of polio cases is of concern.

———

1st Lt. Robert Crusey, son of Mr. and Mrs. W.H. Crusey, has been present the Distinguished Flying Cross for his work behind the controls of a B-26 bomber in the Ninth Air Force. Crusey has also received the Air Medal with 8 oak leaf clusters.

50 years ago

July 24, 1969

Apollo 11, speeding faster and faster with th pull of earth’s gravity, is nearing the earth. It is half way on its 60 hour return flight. Astronauts Armstrong, Aldrin and Collins were laughing and looking forward to their return to earth.

———

Sidney has another “first.” It is the idea of Mayor Anthony Antonopolos. He is holding a session of the Sidney Municipal Court at the Fairgrounds during the county fair. it is the first time for such an event in Ohio. If all the alleged offenders refuse to appear in the tent court, then a mock trial will be held.

25 years ago

July 24, 1994

Everyday manufacturing Company has received a powerful new laser which will significantly help its operations. President Glen Philips reported the new laser “will cut steel one-half inch thick” as compared to the current machine which will only make a quarter inch cut. Philps explained the new laser will also be able to maintain closer tolerances. Everyday was established by businessman E.J. Griffis in a room of the Sidney Packing Company on South Brooklyn Avenue around the turn of the century.

———

The rebirth of the Shelby County Historical Society last year has resulted in some interesting educational programs. The Society hosted a program in the old library section of the Monumental Building on Indian history. The speaker was Dr. Terry Barnhart.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society as a public service to the community.

