Pirates, hogs and more

Niko Lyme, 4, of Sidney, son of Tammy Burnett and Brandon Lyme, waves to his grandma Brenda Goins from a pirate ship ride at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 23.

William Curl, 14, of Houston, son of Michael and Patricia Curl, won reserve grand champion dairy at the Shelby County Fair.

Makenna Snider, 14, of Fort Loramie, daughter of Jen and Luke Snider, competes in senior showmanship at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 23.

Ben Bohman, 15, of Russia, son of Steve and Jenni Bohman, shows a dairy steer at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 23.

A fancy chicken owned by Kolton Hengstler waits in a cage for its time to shine at the Shelby County Fair Sunday, July 21.

Jenna York, left, 14, dries a market steer with her brother Sam York, 15, both of Russia, children of Mike and Maria York, at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 23.

Lillian Aufderhaar, 15, of Botkins, daughter of Lisa and Scott Aufderhaar, prepares to show a market heifer at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 23.

Lincoln Heath, 11, of Sidney, son of Rob Heath and Christi Heath, brings his meat rabbits some fresh water at the Shelby County Fair Sunday, July 21.

Ben Kuck, left, plays with his daughter Everleigh Kuck, 8 months, both of Kettlersville, at the hog barn at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 23. Everleigh is also the daughter of Nicole Kuck.