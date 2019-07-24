Swings, hay and more

Riding the Scat 2 at the Shelby County Fair Tuesday, July 23 are, left to right, Liliana Phillips, 13, of Sidney, daughter of Sonya and Keith Phillips, and Miah Huelskamp, 12, of Sidney, daughter of Jessica Guillozet and Ed Huelskamp, Ally Reiss, 7, of Cincinnati, daughter of Krista and Andy Reiss, Grace Steenrod, 13, of Sidney, daughter of Sarah Steenrod and Ryan Work, and Kendall Inman, 14, of Sidney, daughter of Melissa and Craig Inman.

Brice Johnson Jr., 6, of Port Jefferson, son of Brice Johnson and Jessica Sowders, takes a whirl on the Musical Chairs at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 23.

Belle Brautigam, 15, of Sidney, daughter of Andy and Angie Brautigam, a member of Green Township Blue Ribbon, won grand champion beef feeder calf at the Shelby County Fair.

Morgan Ely, 19, of Sidney, daughter of Mike and Dawn Ely, a member of Scissors to Sheep, won reserve grand champion rate of gain sheep at the Shelby County Fair.

Marie Schulze, 10, of Russia, daughter of Brent and Beth Schulze, looks out from behind a cow mask at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 23.

Jenna Batton, 14, of Sidney, daughter of John and Kristen Batton, a member of Successful 4-H Club, won reserve grand champion single fryer rabbit at the Shelby County Fair.

Gavin Bertke, 13, of Anna, son of Andrea and Doug Bertke, shows his dairy feeder calf at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 23.

Lena Stangel, 18, of Piqua, daughter of Jason and Karen Stangel, a member of Houston Livestock, won first place dairy skillathon senior 15+ at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 23.

Will Rethman, 9, of Fort Loramie, son of Matt and Sarah Rethman, feeds straw to his dairy beef feeder at the Shelby County Fair on Tuesday, July 23.