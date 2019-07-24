Brothers win top honors

SIDNEY — Brothers Preston and Brendan Serr were awarded Grand Champion and Reserve Champion respectively for their lambs in Monday’s Junior Fair market lamb show.

Preston, 11, has been competing in Junior Fair for three years while his brother, Brendan, 9, was competing for the first time. Both are members of 4-H Progressive Livestock. The brothers’ competitiveness and dedication to raising their animals led them to claiming the top two prizes.

They were surprised to finish first and second together, but said that the lambs’ hard muscles as well as their handling helped them to win. Preston said it takes them about four months to prepare for Junior Fair. They worked hard to feed, water, and walk their lambs every night leading up to the fair.

“Two to three hours a night,” Preston said.

Preston and Brendan are the sons of Garrett and Meghan Serr from Jackson Center.

Preston Serr, left, and his brother Brendan Serr won top honors in the junior fair market lamb show Monday. Courtesy photo

By Sam McCafferty For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a summer intern with the Sidney Daily News.

