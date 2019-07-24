Teams compete in Human Tractor Pull contest

SIDNEY — Horse power was replace with people power during the seventh Annual Richard Prince Memorial Human Tractor Pull Monday night.

Teams competed to see who could pull an antique tractor further and faster than their competitors. The teams were broken up into divisions of ages 8-12, 23-17, 18-25, 25-plus and Powder Puff (any age all female team). Teams could be made up from 4-H, FFA, sports teams, Fire and Police Departments, church groups and so on. For 1st place, the winning team received $100, the second place received $40, and the third place team received $20.

For the ages 8-12 division, the fourth-place team was the Four Musketeers: Gondon Batchelder, Reese Batchelder, Lily Shawder, and Mazzino Martinez with a time of 33.9 seconds. The third-place team was The Tractor Pullers: Drake Huelskamp, Troy Putman, Garrette Maddy, and Caleb Lavey with a time of 24.65 seconds. The second-place team was Farm Strong: Grace Huelskamp, Lincoln Heath, Jayden Huelskamp, and Joe Mohler with a time of 23.65. First place went to Young but Mighty Returns: Jared Baker, Beau Schafer, Jacob Poeppelman, and Alex Poeppelman with a time of 18.7 seconds.

For the ages 13-17 division, the third-place team was Jet Power: Aaron Maddy, Nolan Cramer, Logan Hollenbacher and Garet Scherer with a time of 17.4 seconds. The second-place team was T-97: Tom Sibert, Jon Steiner, Wyatt Birdle and Chase Hall with a time of 14.43 seconds. The winner of the division was the IH Boys: Zachery Shaffer, Mason Platfoot, Jerron Reese and Andy Holscher with a time of 13.01 seconds.

No teams were fielded for the 18-25 division, but for the 25-plus division, the second place team was The Elders of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints: Adam Batchelder, Neibed Martinez, Stephan Bevan and Ben Shawver with a time of 14.42 seconds. The winners of the division were the Sliced Apples: Mike Curl, Shane Miles, Jason Stangel and Iasah Cure with a time of 13.48 seconds.

The Powder Puff division had three teams compete, with the third-place team The Gymnasts: Faith Huelskamp, Addison Huelskamp, Maddie Lavy and Layla Heath finishing with a time of 31.2 seconds. Second place went to the R+K LA Crew: Renee Jacobs, Kylie Reiser, Alex Jacobs and Lily Kelser with a time of 25.75 seconds. The winner of the Powder Puff Division was team Yee Haw: Mariah Booher, Catryn Mohler, Amber Stangel and Alex Freytag finishing with a time of 17.3 seconds.

The event was presented by the Shelby County Fair and the Shelby County Antique Power Association and sponsored by Fertilizer Dealer Supply, Prince Farm, Tom and Phil Prince, Roger and Deb Wooddell, Rick and Joyce Ike, Tom and Ginny Lochard, Maplewood Grange, Jerry and Dale Biden, and in memory of JR Baker.

By Ethan Young For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a summer intern with the Sidney Daily News.

