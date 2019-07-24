Lunch and Learn to educate community on COPD

VERSAILLES – Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center invites the community to join Karen Lockhart, RRT, Wayne HealthCare Pulmonary Rehab Coordinator and Pulmonary Disease Educator for her presentation titled “COPD: Don’t Stress It – Just Breathe.”

Versailles Rehab, a family-owned a company with the mission to provide excellence in short-term rehabilitation and long-term nursing care, is located at 200 Marker Road in Versailles.

The educational lunch and learn is a free event and is open to the public. It will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in the Versailles Rehab Transitional Care Unit (“TCU”) Lounge with lunch served at 11:30 a.m. and the presentation beginning at noon. Participants will learn about epidemiology of COPD, symptoms, techniques for reducing severity of symptoms, and treatment.

Seating is limited, so reservations are needed. RSVP to Amber Bey at 937-526-5570 or abey@versaillesrehab.com.

Versailles Rehab offers short-term rehab services and long-term skilled nursing care as well as outpatient therapy. Legacy at Versailles, the all-new dedicated memory care unit opened in January, takes a Montessori-based approach and is staffed by upbeat and compassionate caregivers who are well-trained in Alzheimer’s and dementia care. Versailles Rehab accepts Medicare, most insurances, and Medicaid. If you are interested in learning more about Versailles Rehab or would like to schedule a personalized tour, call 937-526-5570. Wayne HealthCare is a general medical and surgical hospital located in Greenville, Ohio, that serves the people of Darke County. For more information about Wayne HealthCare, call 937-548-1141.

