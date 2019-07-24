Sons of the Revolution seeking to revitalize Ohio Chapter

CINCINNATI — The General Society Sons of the Revolution (SR), a genealogy society founded in 1876, is working to rejuvenate its Ohio Society. The SR Ohio Society was initially formed in the 1890s, but became inactive in the 1960s.

In an effort to revitalize the Ohio Society, Kentucky SR Society President and SR General Treasurer Louis “Buzz” Carmichael, hosted SR General President Laurence Simpson, DDS at an informational meeting recently in downtown Cincinnati.

“I noticed there were 42 people in Ohio who are members of other state societies because there is no active Ohio Society,” noted Carmichael. Currently there are about 5,000 SR members worldwide.

Members from several other genealogy societies including the Society of Colonial Wars, Sons of the American Revolution and more attended the gathering.

“My goal is to raise awareness and excitement for SR,” said Simpson. He talked to the group about the history and formation of SR as well as its mission to promote knowledge and appreciation of the achievement of American independence. Simpson also noted that “SR was the first genealogy group of its type and was a trailblazer for how to form a genealogy society.”

Membership in SR is open to any male person of good character who is a descendant of one who served in the Revolutionary War, the Continental Congress or the congress of any of the colonies or states, a signer of the Declaration of Independence or an official who actually assisted in the establishment of American independence.

More information about SR and membership can be found at www.sr1776.org

If you are interested in becoming a member of the SR Ohio Society please Louis “Buzz” Carmichael at 859-619-1919 or at Buzz@cba-1.com.