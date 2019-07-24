Discovery Riders to host volunteer training

BELLEFONTAINE — Discovery Riders is a non-profit therapeutic riding program that serves individuals with disabilities. The organization is hosting a volunteer training on Aug. 3 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Organizers are looking for volunteers to act as horse leaders and side-walkers. Horse leaders are in charge of the horse during class and side-walkers walk alongside the rider to keep the student focused and assist as needed.

The training is not pass or fail. Organizers understand that therapeutic riding is brand new for many and want to give everyone a chance to get their feet wet before helping in class.

The training will be held at 1797 State Route 47 E. Bellefontaine.

Contact Sarah McDivitt at 937-935-6545 or email info@discoveryriders.org for more information.