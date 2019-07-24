High IQ society Mensa to offer admission test

KETTERING – Dayton Area Mensa, the local chapter of the international high IQ society, will hold admission testing sessions on three Monday evenings, Aug. 12, Aug. 26 and Sept. 30, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Kettering-Moraine Branch Library at 3496 Far Hills Ave., Kettering.

Test takers should arrive about 15 to 20 minutes prior to testing to complete registration. Late arrivals cannot be accommodated once testing has started. Each test taker must have a photo ID and the $60 test evaluation fee, which is charged by the national Mensa office to cover expenses of the testing program including purchasing the right to use the copyrighted test.

Those who score in the top 2 percent of the general population on either of two tests of logic and deductive reasoning are eligible for Mensa membership.

The test is open to anyone age 14 and older, but parental permission to take the test is required for those ages 14-17. Applicants of any age can also use prior evidence from a wide variety of other standardized IQ tests to qualify. Dayton Area Mensa has members from elementary school age through early nineties. Mensa members come from many walks of life, races, faiths, ethnic backgrounds and income levels. They include engineers, homemakers, teachers, military personnel, actors, athletes, mechanics, students, and CEOs, and they all share one common trait — high intelligence. The Dayton chapter has over 200 members in the greater Dayton-Springfield-Middletown area and regularly organizes lunch and dinner groups, games nights, pub crawls, movie nights, gifted youth activities, picnics and visits to various educational, cultural, and just plain fun events around the area.

One may use documentation of qualifying score on a test taken previously instead of taking another test. About 60 percent of members qualified this way. See https://www.us.mensa.org/join/testscores/ or contact us for more information. This is the only way a person under fourteen can qualify, as the test Mensa administers is not normed and validated for persons under 14.

For additional information or to pre-register for the test, contact testing@dayton.us.mensa.org or call 937-546-7885. Preregistration is encouraged. Walk-ins will be accepted until testing supplies run out. Also see Dayton Area Mensa’s web site at www.dayton.us.mensa.org, the U. S. national site at www.us.mensa.org and the international site at www.mensa.org.