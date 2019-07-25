Milking cows, photograpy and more

Madison Pleiman, 11, of Fort Loramie, daughter of Matt and Nicole Pleiman, member of Fort Loramie Livestock, won junior cavy skillathon high score award, junior rabbit skillathon high score award, intermediate rabbit showmanship winner, rabbit showman of showmen winner and best of breed, opposite cavy.

Heidi Jenkins, 10, of Houston, daughter of Dennis and Barb Jenkins, member of Girl Scouts won best of class, fine arts, junior level for her mill photo.

Austin Pleiman, 14, of Fort Loramie, son of Matt and Nicole Pleiman, member of Fort Loramie Livestock, won grand champion meat pen of rabbits at the Shelby County Fair.

Austin Pleiman, 14, of Fort Loramie, son of Matt and Nicole Pleiman, member of Fort Loramie Livestock, won grand champion single fryer rabbit at the Shelby County Fair.

Olivia Breinich, 11, of Sidney, daughter of Ben and Amy Breinich, member of New Horizons 4-H Club, won best in class – collection of prints age 8-11, best in class overall, outstanding of the day, top ten photos and state fair qualifier for class 33-A : focus on photography – collection of prints at the Shelby County Fair.

Olivia Breinich, 11, of Sidney, daughter of Ben and Amy Breinich, member of New Horizons, won best in class and state fair qualifier in special interest in leadership at the Shelby County Fair.

Kateri Sherman, 12, of Fort Loramie, daughter of Jennifer Sherman, member of Merry Mod Makers, won best of class and Ohio State Fair qualifier in 35 mastering photography at the Shelby County Fair.

Richard Lyle, left, 12, of Botkins, son of Ryan and Kristina Lyle, shows his single fryer to judge Larry Lokai at the Shelby County Fair Wednesday, July 24.

Leah Glass, 9, right, milks a cow as her sister, Jenna Glass, 8, left, both of Fort Loramie, and the children of Joel and Brandi Glass, watches in the dairy barn at the Shelby County Fair Wednesday, July 24.