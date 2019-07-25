125 years ago

July 25, 1894

The winning bidder for the installation of a fire escape for the Monumental Building has been announced. The winning bidder is Philip Smith. His bid was $181.50. he will install it from the opera house on the third floor to the street. It will be 42 inches wide.

———

It was a special day for Dr. and Mrs. William Fielding. It has been 73 years since the couple moved to Sidney from Franklin, Ohio. When they arrived, there were only 13 cabins in Sidney and they were all log cabins. Mrs. Fielding is 93- and most likely the oldest person living in the county.

100 years ago

July 25, 1919

A meeting of the directors of the Citizens Ice, Coal, and Supply Company was held yesterday. Harry Bennet was forced out and resigned as manager. Johnston Dickensheets, who recently returned from government service, was selected to succeed him.

———

There might be permanent lights around the city court square. The members of the Merchants’s Association discussed making it a “white way” for lighting in the city. A committee was formed to investigate. Mr. Vaughn of the Sidney Electric Company, believes it si feasible to do so.

75 years ago

July 25, 1944

There will be a new owner of the Wilt General Store in Tawawa. Leo Partington of Green Township has purchased it. it will open on Monday under the management of Raymond Pequignot.

———

President Franklin Roosevelt has been nominated for a fourth term. With that out of the way, the Democrats turned their attention to naming a vice-president candidate. So far, current Vice-President Wallace is in the lead with Harry S. Truman in second place.

50 years ago

July 25, 1969

The Stephen Armstrong family began to lead a more normal life today following the moon landing. Mr. Armstrong said he hoped to again mow his own lawn. Mrs.. Armstrong desire to return to her cooking duties. They rested up before meeting Governor James A. Rhodes at the Wapak airport.

Governor Rhodes told the media bluntly: “We’re going to get a museum here (in Wapak) so some institution in Washington will not take all Neil’s mementos from Ohioans.” He said the museum would be completed within a year and be paid for half by the government and half by private donations. The projected cost will be $1 million.

25 years ago

July 25, 1994

There was a big event at the Shelby County Fair. The new livestock complex was dedicated. It is 196,000 square feet. Hundreds were present. Music was provided by the Houston High School Band. The invocation was given by Rev. James Wheeler.

The dedication of the new livestock eomplex was followed by a tree planting ceremony. It was put on by the Scissors to Sheep 4H club. The tree was in memory of Ryan Mohler who died in a traffic crash the year before.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

