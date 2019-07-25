Turkeys, archery and more

Brylie Cox, 2, of Anna, daughter of Andrew and Alaina Cox, smiles at her parents from behind a cow cutout in the dairy barn at the Shelby County Fair on Wednesday, July 24.

Jessie Abke, 15, of Sidney, daughter of Chris and Hope Abke, member of Fairlawn FFA, won reserve grand champion dairy market steer at the Shelby County Fair.

Bailey Althauser, 17, of Anna, daughter of Kristian and Heather Althauser, member of Kettlersville Livestock, won grand champion meat pen of ducks at the Shelby County Fair.

Meredith Klein, 13, of Anna, daughter of Eric and Sarah Klein, member of Shelby County Shooting Sports, won best of class, outstanding of the day and state fair qualifier in archery 52 shooting sports archery.

Amber Stangel, 16, of Piqua, daughter of Karen Stangel, member of Houston Livestock, won grand champion guernsey heifer at the Shelby County Fair.

Colton Pleiman, 12, of Botkins, son of Jeremy and Lynn Pleiman, competes in poultry showmanship with his turkey at the Shelby County Fair on Wednesday, July 24.

Meredith Klein, 13, of Anna, daughter of Eric and Sarah Klein, member of Anna Livestock 4-H, won best in class small animals, outstanding of the day, and state fair qualifier in 44V – self determined companion animal at the Shelby County Fair.

Meredith Klein, 13, of Anna, daughter of Eric and Sarah Klein, member of Anna Livestock 4-H, won best of class in family consumer science, outstanding of the day and state fair qualifier, for 40A – It’s My Home at the Shelby County Fair.

Russell Hoying, left, of Anna, son of Greg and Amy Hoying, member of McCartyville Producers won reserve grand champion beef feeder, at the Shelby County Fair. With him is his brother Charlie Hoying, 8.