Champion chicken fryers, broilers and more

Sophia Brewer, 12, of Anna, daughter of Nikki and Ryan Brewer, shows her meat ducks at the Shelby County Fair on Wednesday, July 24.

Mallory Havenar, 13, of Anna, daughter of Amy and Britt Havenar, shows a single fryer at the Shelby County Fair Wednesday, July 24.

Addison Brewer, 17, of Anna, daughter of Ryan and Nykole Brewer, member of Shamrock Stitchers, won reserve grand champion market duck at the Shelby County Fair.

Emma Michael, 17, of Sidney, daughter of Ted and Janay Michael, member of Scissors to Sheep, won best construction, outstanding of the day and state fair qualifier for clothes for high school and college at the Shelby County Fair.

Reilly Sommer, 16, of Anna, daughter of Andy and Lisa Sommer, member of Andy and Lisa Sommer, won grand champion broiler pen of chickens at the Shelby County Fair.

Reilly Sommer, 16, of Anna, daughter of Andy and Lisa Sommer, member of McCartyville Producers, won grand champion fryer pen of chickens at the Shelby County Fair.

Cade Allison, 17, of Maplewood, son of Dean and Cari Allison, member of Fairlawn FFA, won reserve grand champion pen of broilers at the Shelby County Fair.

Maya Oduro, right, 9, of Piqua, daughter of Charles and Tracy Oduro, member of Scissors to Sheep, won grand champion meat turkey at the Shelby County Fair. Standing left is her sister Ellie Oduro, 4.

Colton Pleiman, 12, of Botkins, son of Jeremy and Lynn Pleiman, member of Botkins Livestock, won reserve grand champion meat turkey at the Shelby County Fair.