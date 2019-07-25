Posted on by

Champion chicken fryers, broilers and more


Sophia Brewer, 12, of Anna, daughter of Nikki and Ryan Brewer, shows her meat ducks at the Shelby County Fair on Wednesday, July 24.

Sophia Brewer, 12, of Anna, daughter of Nikki and Ryan Brewer, shows her meat ducks at the Shelby County Fair on Wednesday, July 24.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Mallory Havenar, 13, of Anna, daughter of Amy and Britt Havenar, shows a single fryer at the Shelby County Fair Wednesday, July 24.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Addison Brewer, 17, of Anna, daughter of Ryan and Nykole Brewer, member of Shamrock Stitchers, won reserve grand champion market duck at the Shelby County Fair.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Emma Michael, 17, of Sidney, daughter of Ted and Janay Michael, member of Scissors to Sheep, won best construction, outstanding of the day and state fair qualifier for clothes for high school and college at the Shelby County Fair.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Reilly Sommer, 16, of Anna, daughter of Andy and Lisa Sommer, member of Andy and Lisa Sommer, won grand champion broiler pen of chickens at the Shelby County Fair.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Reilly Sommer, 16, of Anna, daughter of Andy and Lisa Sommer, member of McCartyville Producers, won grand champion fryer pen of chickens at the Shelby County Fair.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Cade Allison, 17, of Maplewood, son of Dean and Cari Allison, member of Fairlawn FFA, won reserve grand champion pen of broilers at the Shelby County Fair.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Maya Oduro, right, 9, of Piqua, daughter of Charles and Tracy Oduro, member of Scissors to Sheep, won grand champion meat turkey at the Shelby County Fair. Standing left is her sister Ellie Oduro, 4.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Colton Pleiman, 12, of Botkins, son of Jeremy and Lynn Pleiman, member of Botkins Livestock, won reserve grand champion meat turkey at the Shelby County Fair.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

