Pe-Fair Creative Arts winners

Drawing Senior
Outstanding of the Day – Samantha Martin
Honorable Mention – Pippin Pistone
Drawing Junior
Outstanding of the Day – Katelyn Poeppelman
Honorable Mention – Alexandria Gaerke
Painting Senior
Outstanding of the Day – Kennedy Jackson
Honorable Mention – Samantha Martin
Painting Junior
Outstanding of the Day – Elijah Schmitmeyer
Honorable Mention – Jacob Schmitmeyer
Ceramics, Underglaze & Glazed Senior
Outstanding of the Day – Allison Roush
Honorable Mention – Evan Luthman
Ceramics, Underglaze & Glazed Junior
Outstanding of the Day – Kara Kellersmith
Honorable Mention – Madison Seitz
Ceramics, Stained & Dry Brush Senior
Outstanding of the Day – Julia Thompson
Honorable Mention – Cara Meyer
Ceramics, Stained & Dry Brush Junior
Outstanding of the Day – Marie Ballas
Honorable Mention – Alexis Jacobs
My Favorite Things Junior
Honorable Mention – Sunni Voisard
Seeing Through Graphic Design
Outstanding of the Day – Elise Bell
Honorable Mention – Pippin Pistone
State Fair Qualifier – Elise Bell
Toys Senior
Honorable Mention – Leanne York
Toys Junior
Outstanding of the Day – Richard Berke
Other Senior
Outstanding of the Day – Samantha Gaerke
Honorable Mention – Leanne York
Other Junior
Outstanding of the Day – Ella Bertke
Honorable Mention – Alexandria Gaerke
Get Started in Art – Overall Award: Allison Roush
Art As an Expression – State Fair Qualifier Senior: Allison Roush
Art As and Expression – State Fair Qualifier Junior: Kara Kellersmith
Self Determined Quilting Senior
Outstanding of the Day – Emily Hess
Honorable Mention – Ellie Pistone
State Fair Qualifier – Emily Hess
You Can Quilt Senior
Outstanding of the Day – Alisha Cruse
You Can Quilt Junior
Outstanding of the Day – Adelynn McVety
State Fair Qualifier – Adelynn McVety
Knitting/Crocheting Senior
Outstanding of the Day – Lilliam Eilerman
Honorable Mention – Jenna Barlage
Knitting/Crocheting Junior
Outstanding of the Day – Whitney Timmerman
Honorable Mention – Ariel Heitkamp
Needlework Junior
Honorable Mention – Alexis Jacobs
You Can Quilt – Overall Award: Adelynn McVety
Cake Decorating Senior Intermediate
Outstanding of the Day – Madeleine Martin
Honorable Mention – Emily Bertke
State Fair Qualifier – Madeleine Martin
Cake Decorating Senior Advanced
Outstanding of the Day – Emma Wilt
State Fair Qualifier – Emma Wilt
Cake Decorating Senior Beginner
Outstanding of the Day – Brooke Holthaus
State Fair Qualifier – Brooke Holthaus
Cake Decorating Junior Beginner
Outstanding of the Day – Victoria Sherman
Honorable Mention – Sadie Barfell
State Fair Qualifier – Victoria Sherman
Cake Decorating – Overall Awards: Emma Wilt
Scrapbooking Senior 2nd year or more
Outstanding of the Day – Emma Delaet
Honorable Mention – Riley Jackson
State Fair Qualifier – Emma Delaet
Scrapbooking Junior 2nd year or more
Outstanding of the Day – Ashley Gehret
Honorable Mention – Macy Klopfenstein
State Fair Qualifier – Ashley Gehret
Scrapbooking Senior 1st year
Outstanding of the Day – Julia Thompson
Honorable Mention – Chloe Weigandt
State Fair Qualifier – Julia Thompson
Scrapbooking Junior 1st year
Outstanding of the Day – Eliza Fullenkamp
Honorable Mention – Maya Oduro
State Fair Qualifier – Eliza Fullenkamp
Scrapbooking – Overall Awards: Emma Delaet