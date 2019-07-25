Pre-Fair Photography winners

Focus On Photography 8-11

Color

Outstanding of the Day – Coleman Martin

Outstanding of the Day – Ezra Alexander

Outstanding of the Day – Addison Weigandt

Honorable Mention – Mackenzie Rose

Honorable Mention – Alice Chrisman

Honorable Mention – Lilly Cathcart

Black & White

Outstanding of the Day – Lilly Cathcart

Outstanding of the Day – Ezra Alexander

Honorable Mention – Addison Weigandt

Honorable Mention – Alice Chrisman

Photo Story

Outstanding of the Day – Olivia Breinich

Outstanding of the Day – Audrey Byrd

Honorable Mention – Alice Chrisman

Focus On Photography 12-14

Color

Outstanding of the Day – Avery Jackson

Honorable Mention – Victoria Sherman

Black & White

Outstanding of the Day – Julia Thompson

Honorable Mention – Avery Jackson

Photo Story

Outstanding of the Day – Anika Archuasas

Honorable Mention – Julia Thompson

Focus on Photography 15-18

Color

Outstanding of the Day – Kierstyn Oberdorf

Honorable Mention – Catherine Miller

Black & White

Outstanding of the Day – Alyssa Wrasman

Honorable Mention – Morgan Kipker

Photo Story

Outstanding of the Day – Kierstyn Oberdorf

Focus on Photography/State Fair Qualifier – Olivia Breininch

Controlling The Image 8-13

Color

Outstanding of the Day – Martha Chrisman

Honorable Mention – Evan Michael

Black & White

Outstanding of the Day – Evan Michael

Honorable Mention – Martha Chrisman

Photo Story

Outstanding of the Day – Evan Michael

Honorable Mention – Martha Chrisman

Controlling The Image 14-18

Color

Outstanding of the Day – Jadyn Yinger

Honorable Mention – Kelsey Robinson

Honorable Mention – Evan Burden

Black & White

Outstanding of the Day – Kelsey Robinson

Honorable Mention – Madelaine Martin

Honorable Mention – Grace Weigandt

News Story

Outstanding of the Day – Evan Burden

Honorable Mention – Mariah Booher

Photo Story

Outstanding of the Day – Jadyn Yinger

Honorable Mention – Aubrey Baker

Controlling the Image/State Fair Qualifier – Evan Michael

Mastering Photography

Color

Outstanding of the Day – Allison Roush

Honorable Mention – Kateri Sherman

Black & White

Outstanding of the Day – Kateri Sherman

Honorable Mention – Allison Roush

Photo Story

Outstanding of the Day – Kateri Sherman

Honorable Mention – Allison Roush

News Story

Outstanding of the Day – Brianne Charles

Mastering Photography/State Fair Qualifier – Kateri Sherman

Photography Master

Color

Outstanding of the Day – Ellie Pistone

Black & White

Outstanding of the Day – Ellie Pistone

Photo Story

Outstanding of the Day – Ellie Pistone

Honorable Mention – Pippin Pistone

Specialized Photo Techniques

Outstanding of the Day – Pippin Pistone

Photography Master/State Fair Qualifier – Ellie Pistone

Overall Photography Awards

Overall Best of Show – Olivia Breinich

Top Ten

Evan Burden

Mariah Booher

Evan Burden

Kelsey Robinson

Jayden Yinger

Ezra Alexander

Julia Thompson

Ezra Alexander

Addison Weigandt

Coleman Martin

Top Three Nature Photos

Evan Micheal

Thomas Birkmeyer

Kelsey Robinson