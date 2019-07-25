Pre-Fair Photography winners

Focus On Photography 8-11
Color
Outstanding of the Day – Coleman Martin
Outstanding of the Day – Ezra Alexander
Outstanding of the Day – Addison Weigandt
Honorable Mention – Mackenzie Rose
Honorable Mention – Alice Chrisman
Honorable Mention – Lilly Cathcart
Black & White
Outstanding of the Day – Lilly Cathcart
Outstanding of the Day – Ezra Alexander
Honorable Mention – Addison Weigandt
Honorable Mention – Alice Chrisman
Photo Story
Outstanding of the Day – Olivia Breinich
Outstanding of the Day – Audrey Byrd
Honorable Mention – Alice Chrisman
Focus On Photography 12-14
Color
Outstanding of the Day – Avery Jackson
Honorable Mention – Victoria Sherman
Black & White
Outstanding of the Day – Julia Thompson
Honorable Mention – Avery Jackson
Photo Story
Outstanding of the Day – Anika Archuasas
Honorable Mention – Julia Thompson
Focus on Photography 15-18
Color
Outstanding of the Day – Kierstyn Oberdorf
Honorable Mention – Catherine Miller
Black & White
Outstanding of the Day – Alyssa Wrasman
Honorable Mention – Morgan Kipker
Photo Story
Outstanding of the Day – Kierstyn Oberdorf
Focus on Photography/State Fair Qualifier – Olivia Breininch
Controlling The Image 8-13
Color
Outstanding of the Day – Martha Chrisman
Honorable Mention – Evan Michael
Black & White
Outstanding of the Day – Evan Michael
Honorable Mention – Martha Chrisman
Photo Story
Outstanding of the Day – Evan Michael
Honorable Mention – Martha Chrisman
Controlling The Image 14-18
Color
Outstanding of the Day – Jadyn Yinger
Honorable Mention – Kelsey Robinson
Honorable Mention – Evan Burden
Black & White
Outstanding of the Day – Kelsey Robinson
Honorable Mention – Madelaine Martin
Honorable Mention – Grace Weigandt
News Story
Outstanding of the Day – Evan Burden
Honorable Mention – Mariah Booher
Photo Story
Outstanding of the Day – Jadyn Yinger
Honorable Mention – Aubrey Baker
Controlling the Image/State Fair Qualifier – Evan Michael
Mastering Photography
Color
Outstanding of the Day – Allison Roush
Honorable Mention – Kateri Sherman
Black & White
Outstanding of the Day – Kateri Sherman
Honorable Mention – Allison Roush
Photo Story
Outstanding of the Day – Kateri Sherman
Honorable Mention – Allison Roush
News Story
Outstanding of the Day – Brianne Charles
Mastering Photography/State Fair Qualifier – Kateri Sherman
Photography Master
Color
Outstanding of the Day – Ellie Pistone
Black & White
Outstanding of the Day – Ellie Pistone
Photo Story
Outstanding of the Day – Ellie Pistone
Honorable Mention – Pippin Pistone
Specialized Photo Techniques
Outstanding of the Day – Pippin Pistone
Photography Master/State Fair Qualifier – Ellie Pistone
Overall Photography Awards
Overall Best of Show – Olivia Breinich
Top Ten
Evan Burden
Mariah Booher
Kelsey Robinson
Jayden Yinger
Ezra Alexander
Julia Thompson
Ezra Alexander
Addison Weigandt
Coleman Martin
Top Three Nature Photos
Evan Micheal
Thomas Birkmeyer
Kelsey Robinson